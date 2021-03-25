Harsh Goenka Vouches for this Innovative Way of Playing Naughts and Crosses, Watch Viral Video

Remember the game of naughts and crosses we played as a kid filling out the back pages of our school notebooks, or sometimes even the desks in our classroom? Some might know this game as Tic-Tac-Toe. As kids, some of us had mastered the tricks of that game to win or ending up as a draw. Generally, we used a pen and a paper to play it but now there have been many unusual and interesting versions of the game doing rounds on the internet which will blow your mind. Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprise, shared a new way to play the game of naughts and crosses in a video he posted on Twitter on March 23. The 15-second has been winning hearts online for its innovative approach. "That’s the way I’d like to play naughts and crosses…,"he wrote as the caption of the video showing two boys playing with football while a huge hashtag is illuminated on the wall. The boys kick the football, with legs and head, on the wall at the space where they want to mark the naughts and crosses until one of them makes a trail and wins.

Watch the complete video here:

That’s the way I’d like to play naughts and crosses…. pic.twitter.com/Gu4lgHip1M— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 23, 2021

The clip has been viewed more than 28,000 times, gathered over 1500 likes and retweeted above 220 times. Netizens are impressed with the creative way and leaving tons of comments in the video.It is yet unknown where or when the original video was filmed but has caught netizens' attention.

A Twitter user commented the video was nice and few others saidhow it was healthy for both mind and body.

Wowwww that’s nice mind and body both at play ✨✨— saroj mehta (@mehta_saroj) March 23, 2021

Healthy for Mind and body…— Vikas Bhurat Jain (@vikasbhurat) March 23, 2021

While many others pointed out the innovative approach.

So innovative, sir.— KKRathi (@rprkkrathi) March 23, 2021

Innovative!— Ranveer Sharma (@BufferedStart) March 23, 2021

A user shared a video of a person playing Tic-Tac-Toe with their turtle using a marker.

Just beat my Turtle at Tic-tac-toe.pic.twitter.com/JmC1zXOvXG— Manoj K Jha aka Manu (@manojgjha) March 23, 2021

A person shared how the video reminded him of childhood days.

Wonderful. Loved this way to play crosses n naughts. Took me back to childhood days Sir @hvgoenka .— Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) March 23, 2021

What is your favourite memory of playing this game?