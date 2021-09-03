Harsh Goenka's Advice On Life and Money Goes Viral, Twitter Agrees Whole-heartedly

The billionaire chairman of the RPG Group, Harsh Goenka is a man who likes to share his thoughts and wisdom on Twitter. He qualifies as a regular on the micro-blogging site, and the netizens whole-heartedly react and interact with his tweets. Recently, he took to Twitter and shared some insights on his perspective on money, which seems like a very important advice that people need to adhere to. He wrote, “It is comforting to have money and have things that only money can buy. But it is more comforting to check up that you have not lost the things money can’t buy.”

It is comforting to have money and buy the things money can buy.But it is more comforting to check up once in a while that you have not lost the things money cannot buy.— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 2, 2021

Goenka’s advice was widely accepted as an important thought, and Twitter users nodded with acceptance. One user said, “So true. Money can buy expensive watches, but not time.”

So true. Money can buy expensive watches, but not time— Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) September 2, 2021

“Money can only buy visible things. It cannot buy Happiness, Kindness, and Self-respect,” wrote another.

Indeed. Money can buy visible things only. You cannot buy with money like. Self respect. Happiness. Kindness. Sacrifice.— NR (@Ravi59242956) September 2, 2021

One user wrote, “Money can’t buy inner peace.”

Money can't buy inner peace..— Sharath (@imsharuu) September 2, 2021

Another user blessed the space with a quote that echoed the thoughts of tweeple. The tweet said, “Success never guarantees happiness. Happiness always guarantees Success.”

Success never guarantees happiness. Happiness always guarantees success. — The Rambling Optimist (@theramopt) September 2, 2021

Goenka is consistent with making people pause and think about the essential things in life. In another tweet that he recently shared with his followers, he compared the price of idli being sold somewhere in Erode, Tamil Nadu with aStarbucks coffee. He wrote, “India is an interesting country where a cup of coffee costs Rs250 and two yummy idlis costs Rs3.50.”

There is an ‘Idli Market’ in Erode, Tamil Nadu where they sell 20000 idlis daily. Two idlis here cost Rs 3.50 and if you include sambar/chutney then it costs Rs 6.50.India is an interesting country where a cup of Starbucks coffee costs Rs 250 and two yummy idlis cost Rs3.50! pic.twitter.com/UjRNRwJkLg— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 1, 2021

He also got ‘under the radar’ of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) when he shared a tweet of square papad and round papad and claimed that there is GST on the former but not on the latter.

Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic? pic.twitter.com/tlu159AdIJ— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 31, 2021

The claim was fact-checked and shared by the CBIC through their official Twitter handle.

Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at https://t.co/ckIfjzg8hw https://t.co/19GbQJvYZe— CBIC (@cbic_india) August 31, 2021

Twitter space is an exciting place with all the influential people sharing wisdom, memes, and sometimes bloopers of their own piece of mind.

