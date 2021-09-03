CHANGE LANGUAGE
Harsh Goenka's Advice On Life and Money Goes Viral, Twitter Agrees Whole-heartedly
2-MIN READ

Harsh Goenka's Advice On Life and Money Goes Viral, Twitter Agrees Whole-heartedly

Goenka's advice was widely accepted as an important thought, and Twitter users nodded. (Image: Youtube)

Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and shared some insights on his perspective on money, which seems like a very important advice that people need to adhere to.

The billionaire chairman of the RPG Group, Harsh Goenka is a man who likes to share his thoughts and wisdom on Twitter. He qualifies as a regular on the micro-blogging site, and the netizens whole-heartedly react and interact with his tweets. Recently, he took to Twitter and shared some insights on his perspective on money, which seems like a very important advice that people need to adhere to. He wrote, “It is comforting to have money and have things that only money can buy. But it is more comforting to check up that you have not lost the things money can’t buy.”

Goenka’s advice was widely accepted as an important thought, and Twitter users nodded with acceptance. One user said, “So true. Money can buy expensive watches, but not time.”

“Money can only buy visible things. It cannot buy Happiness, Kindness, and Self-respect,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “Money can’t buy inner peace.”

Another user blessed the space with a quote that echoed the thoughts of tweeple. The tweet said, “Success never guarantees happiness. Happiness always guarantees Success.”

Goenka is consistent with making people pause and think about the essential things in life. In another tweet that he recently shared with his followers, he compared the price of idli being sold somewhere in Erode, Tamil Nadu with aStarbucks coffee. He wrote, “India is an interesting country where a cup of coffee costs Rs250 and two yummy idlis costs Rs3.50.”

He also got ‘under the radar’ of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) when he shared a tweet of square papad and round papad and claimed that there is GST on the former but not on the latter.

The claim was fact-checked and shared by the CBIC through their official Twitter handle.

Twitter space is an exciting place with all the influential people sharing wisdom, memes, and sometimes bloopers of their own piece of mind.

September 03, 2021

first published:September 03, 2021, 17:25 IST