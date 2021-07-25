CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Harsh Goenka's Comparison of 'Wife' With 'Wildlife' Gets Flak for Sexism
Harsh Goenka's Comparison of 'Wife' With 'Wildlife' Gets Flak for Sexism

Harsh Goenka's sexist joke on his Twitter handle received several criticisms. (Credits: Twitter)

Harsha Goenka’s sexist remarks by comparing ‘wives’ to ‘wildlife’ on Twitter received flak.

Sexism is not something new, it has been around for centuries and in both very obvious or subtle ways, sexism has been prevalent in our society. It happens every day and in many different ways. It can happen to anyone male or female, but it tends to have a greater impact on women. Recently Harsh Goenka shared a sexist joke on his Twitter handle for which has received several criticisms. In his recent tweet, he has compared wives to ‘wildlife.’

Have a look:

Goenka’s tweet was definitely not taken in good faith and even angered many online. Some even called his tweet ‘disgusting’. Some replied with similar jokes about men and asked Goenka whether it was funny or not.

Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think about Harsh Goenka’s Tweet?

first published:July 25, 2021, 16:04 IST