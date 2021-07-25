Harsh Goenka's Comparison of 'Wife' With 'Wildlife' Gets Flak for Sexism

Sexism is not something new, it has been around for centuries and in both very obvious or subtle ways, sexism has been prevalent in our society. It happens every day and in many different ways. It can happen to anyone male or female, but it tends to have a greater impact on women. Recently Harsh Goenka shared a sexist joke on his Twitter handle for which has received several criticisms. In his recent tweet, he has compared wives to ‘wildlife.’

Have a look:

I asked Swami Harshanand, “Where did the word ‘wife’ come from?”He replied, “It is derived by taking the first two and last two alphabets from ‘WILDLIFE’.#gurupoornima advice— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 23, 2021

Goenka’s tweet was definitely not taken in good faith and even angered many online. Some even called his tweet ‘disgusting’. Some replied with similar jokes about men and asked Goenka whether it was funny or not.

Here are some of the reactions:

I asked a different swami where the word "hag" (to poop) came from. He replied, "It is derived by taking the first two letters from Harsh and the first letter from Goenka." Not so funny now, is it? #Sexist— Neal Grover (@juchkuduk) July 23, 2021

You are receiving very bad WhatsApp forward these days. Thou shall change your source.— Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) July 24, 2021

Then what about your mother's ( Your father's wife)?That's means your mother or MAA also come from WILDLIFE?And what is your EXISTANCE on this earth?Are you wild?— उतपल दास (@DasUtpal72) July 23, 2021

Such sexist Gurus need to be dumped forthwith. Guru Poornima is the right occasion. https://t.co/Ia4CRQFIm4— ABDULLA MADUMOOLE ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಮಾದುಮೂಲೆ (@AMadumool) July 24, 2021

You really lucked out that you inherited a business, else, I wonder how you would have survived in this world https://t.co/xrFC5Wbrl1— Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) July 23, 2021

