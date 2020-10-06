Harsh Goenka's Latest Twitter Post has Everyone 'Tyrelessly' Trying to Deduce its Meaning

Famous business tycoon Harsh Goenka posted a question tweet which has prompted many on Twitter to respond. Sharing two images on Twitter, Goenka asked, “Can you get the relationship between the two images!”

The first image shows that Anand Mahindra is ranked number one business leader by Twitter Engagement and Harsh Goenka is ranked number two.

In the second image, we can see the side profile of Mahindra Thar, a SUV which uses CEAT tyres.

Twitterati answered Goenka’s question by telling the relationship between the two images. The top comment said that Mahindra always rides on top of you to which Goenka said that it is the right answer.

Can you get the relationship between the two images! pic.twitter.com/gE4bae2hhx — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 4, 2020

The combination of Mahindra SUV with CEAT tyres represents the relationship between Anand Mahindra who has been ranked number one (thus is on the top) and Harsh Goenka who is ranked second. Mahindra is the owner of the car while Goenka owns CEAT tyres.

Journalist Madhavan Narayan used wordplay to appreciate the two leaders. He commented, “I think @anandmahindra has been working tyrelessly while Harsh has been auto-matically supporting him. Congratulations to both.”

I think @anandmahindra has been working tyrelessly while Harsh has been auto-matically supporting him. Congratulations to both 🎉☺️ — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) October 4, 2020

Replying to his comment, Goenka said that the right answer is that Mahindra is always on the top.

Right answer: Mahindra always on top — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 4, 2020

Commenting on their combination, Shiv Kanodia, a Twitter user said that Goenka is the wheels to Mahindra’s success while Mahindra is the vehicle to Goenka’s success.

The post has received over 3700 likes and around two hundred retweets.

Some users who follow the two business tycoons on Twitter said that both make this an amazing space and inspire people. The user also said that it is an uncommon gesture on the part of Harsh Goenka that he appreciated Mahindra despite being the best himself.

Such a uncommon gesture of appreciating the best despite being the best in itself ! Kudos Sir, I have become a big fan of you. Twitter space is amazing because of leaders like you and Mr Mahindra 😊 — Neha Limaye (@nehaalimaye) October 4, 2020

Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka are active on Twitter and often share inspirational content. The two have a huge following with Mahindra having over eight million followers while Goenka has 1.5 million followers.