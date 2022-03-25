Harsh Goenka's List Of 'Biggest Career Mistakes' Resonates Hard with Netizens

RPG Honcho Harsh Goenka is not just an industrialist but a career guide and mentor as well. And the amazing part is that one can bring positive changes to one’s life by adhering to Goenka’s mentorship for free. It is because most of the life and career advice that Goenka imparts are on social media and is accessible by anybody and everybody.

Goenka, recently shared another flavour of his mentorship in the form of eight “biggest career mistakes” a person tends to make during career building. These are mistakes that can hinder and hamper the growth and progress of a person’s career path.

The first mistake that Goenka lists is - “Thinking you know everything,” followed by “Not networking.” The list also advises against arriving late for meetings, or not reading up on your domain. Goenka also stated that one should avoid “being satisfied doing the minimum” and should always ask for help when one needs it.

Take a look at all eight pieces of advise that Goenka shared through the tweet here:

Biggest career mistakes:1. Thinking you know everything2 Not networking3. Not being prepared for meetings4. Arriving late for meetings5. Being satisfied doing the minimum6. Not reading up on your domain7. Not asking for help when you need it8. Not having a mentor — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 23, 2022

Goenka’s life-bettering tweet garnered more than 4000 impressions, including likes and retweets. Some users appreciated Goenka’s list of career mistakes to avoid.

Highly thought of an ideal career situation! https://t.co/8jbOt3w1Ah— Sourav Gupta (@Curious_Cuss) March 24, 2022

A one hundred percent !! https://t.co/Bpe8j3HLk2— Sudip Sengupta (@sudipsn) March 24, 2022

Perfect guide for an entrepreneur. https://t.co/TXkZV3m0Ky— Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) March 23, 2022

Whereas, some others chimed in with their piece of knowledge, and as result, elongated the list a bit further.

Here’s one user adding six new ‘mistakes,’ which included “choosing a career based on salary” and “Quitting without having another job lined up.”

9.Making a rash decision. …10.Choosing a new career based on salary. …11.Not researching the job market in your next field. …12.Quitting without having another job lined up. …13.Neglecting your networking. …14.Going back to school prematurely.— Elvin (@Lwakaja) March 23, 2022

This user took the list up to 18 mistakes.

9.Not appreciating small acts 10.Choosing control over influence 11.Not being open to learn 12.Talking more than listening13.Preference to social approval14.Not exercising the kindness15.Less owning more blaming16.Favourisim over performance18.Ignoring self development— Venkat🐦 (@VenkatTerugu) March 23, 2022

Some users took the opportunity to confess making some of the mistakes and showcased hope to rectify them.

I've been guilty of most of these mistakes too! There is so much scope for improvement. https://t.co/LlYMkUnY4h— Joel Rao (@jjrao) March 24, 2022

I am also doing same mistake on some points. I have to rectify. 🙏@hvgoenka https://t.co/vo8RI0JPQl— Ganesh Parida (@ganeshparida) March 24, 2022

From mistaking all of them not too long ago; able to avoid most of them now. Thanks to a lot of people who supported me, pointed out mistakes with solutions and help me grew to levels I didn’t know I could reach. https://t.co/Lyok4ZrGKS — Anirudh B Balotiaa (@anirudhbb) March 23, 2022

According to this user, his biggest career mistake was not meeting Goenka at an early age.

https://t.co/92byLe9zqJMy biggest career mistake : never met @hvgoenka at an early age…. late seventies / early eighties.— Shailendra Tandon (@sk_tandon) March 24, 2022

Goenka, being the guide that he is, also shared another tweet on January 25 which highlighted the importance of the future and advised against pondering upon the past. The industrialist used a great analogy to send the message across. Take a look:

I asked my Guru “Why is a car’s windshield so large and the rear view mirror so small ?”He answered “Because our past is not as important as our future. So, LOOK AHEAD and MOVE ON.”— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 25, 2022

What more would you add to the list?

