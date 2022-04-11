Harsha Bhogle Calls Out Report that Refers to Dipika Pallikal as 'Dinesh Karthik's Wife'

A media house was called out by commentator Harsha Bhogle for referring to squash player Dipika Pallikal as ‘Dinesh Karthik’s wife’ in the headline. Dipika, along with Saurav Ghosal and longtime teammate Joshna Chinappa, won the mixed doubles and women’s doubles title at World Doubles Championships in Glasgow. Playing her first competitive event since October 2018, she bagged the mixed doubles title with Ghosal. Sometime later, she repeated the feat with Chinappa in the women’s doubles final. Harsha wrote that Dipika was a champion in her own right and that he hoped that the publication would change the headline.

“Hey @ZeeNews do you want to change your headline? It isn’t fair to DipikaPallikal who is a champion in her own right. I hope you will. Dinesh Karthik`s wife Dipika Pallikal powers India to HISTORIC World Doubles Squash C`ships titles."

Netiziens were divided about this. While a few said that the publication is wrong, others said it made sense as Dipika’s cricketer husband is more famous than her.

“Absolutely true. Using the name of one’s spouse while writing about their achievements is something that has been happening for far too long in sport, especially when it comes to women. High time that this stops."

“It’s totally unnecessary to mention spouse’s name while reporting on professional matters."

“I knew of Dipika Pallikal probably much more than Karthik, only because she and Joshana Chinnapa have been the only torchbearers of Squash in India of international repute. I think she is one of the biggest sporting icons in India. DK still needs to attain that position."

“Though I agree that the headline is wrong but surely in a country where most people do not know the difference between tennis and badminton, know Deepika and squash only because of DK. This is unfortunate but also true."

“Will they write ‘Dipika Pallikal’s husband won IPL’. It’s not only about gender bias. It’s also the step motherly treatment to other sports even if the achievements are far greater. Surely a world championship is far bigger than a domestic tournament. But it’s not cricket."

Last year, actress Priyanka Chopra had slammed a report that referred to her as ‘wife of Nick Jonas’.

