Harvard Professor Calls Coconut Oil 'Pure Poison', Indians Beg to Differ

Despite the already evident health benefits, it is still "pure poison."

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 24, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
Harvard Professor Calls Coconut Oil 'Pure Poison', Indians Beg to Differ
Despite the already evident health benefits, it is still "pure poison."
Every other day you end up finding something you really like "is guaranteed to kill you." But most of these claims are barely ever backed up by Harvard levels of research.

In a talk called "Coconut oil and other nutritional errors," Karin Michels, who is an adjunct professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, says that coconut oil is all kinds of unhealthy and resorts to calling it "poison" at least three times.

And while her research is so far unclear - this video started gaining popularity from when it was posted in July, and the Internet had a different perspective to it. Especially, South Indians.































Some people used the scientific route - explaining why we shouldn't just resort to calling it 'pure poison.'







This is also not the first time someone from the West has debunked something used in India a lot which was thought to be a miracle. Our grandmothers' favorite solution to everything - turmeric, or haldi, also came under speculation some time ago.





While everything you love will kill you, it is tiring to wake up every day and find your favorite suddenly being debunked as something that is "deadly" and "pure poison."

