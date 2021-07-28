Harvard's 'Galileo Project' to Solve the Mystery of UFOs, Interstellar Objects

In June 2021, when the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force submitted its report to the United States Congress, the intelligence team admitted that the nature of the majority of the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) or unidentified flying objects (UFOs) remained unknown. These phenomena were registered across multiple sensors such as infrared, radar, electro-optical among many others. Now, scientists at Harvard Astronomy Department have launched a new project to actively look for clues that may lead us to extraterrestrial technological civilisations (ETCs) — potential alien civilisations that are advanced in technology.

The team of astrophysicists announced ‘The Galileo Project’ in an online press conference on Monday, July 26.As per the project website, the main goal of the project is to find the technological signatures from ETCs and solve the mystery of accidental and anecdotal observations by bringing them to the mainstream, using validated transparent and systematic scientific research.

In the justification for the existence of such a project, the team mentions 'Oumuamua -an object that appeared heading towards the sun and did not belong to our solar system. Interestingly, the object did not resemble an asteroid or comet and exhibited anomalous properties. According to scientists, unexplained UAPs and 'Oumuamua are enough to warrant a full-blown project that collects extensive data regarding the technological signatures of such objects and testing them.

Adding that more and more potentially habitable exoplanets with planetary systems like ours are being discovered, the project’s head Avi Loeb said in a statement, “The Galileo Project is dedicated to the proposition that humans can no longer ignore the possible existence of ETCs." A professor at the Harvard Astronomy department, Loeb is also the director of the Institute for Theory and Computation, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The scientists on the team have outlined the key steps in the project, which include obtaining high-resolution and multi-detector images and analysing them with computer models to uncover their source and nature. Moreover, scientists will also look for interstellar objects like 'Oumuamua and conduct in-depth research on them. Looking for ETC satellites is also on the priority list of the scientists, for which they will collaborate with various space agencies.

