Haryana Bus Conductor Praised for Offering Water to Passengers

A bus conductor of Haryana Roadways is winning applause online for his heartwarming gesture towards his passengers. While the internet calls it “whiff of fresh air”, we are sure his story will make you smile. Travelling via public transport in this scorching heat is quite a task, and not everyone can afford to spend money on water. This is where bus conductor Surendra Sharma comes in. Wondering why? As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he does is offer them water.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared Surendra’s story on Twitter, and the internet is moved by his kind gesture. Surendra isn’t offering water after the recent spike in temperature, instead, he has been religiously following this drill for the last 12 years.

“He is Surendra Sharma. He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago,” read the caption of the post.

A few users recognised Surendra, confirming that he does offer water to every passenger who boards his bus. One of them wrote, “Mene dekha h inhe bus mein Delhi to Sonipat (I have seen him in bus, Delhi to Sonipat).” “I confirm this, I saw him offering water,” another replied.

A user said this gesture not only shows that he is a good human being but also takes immense pride in his job. “We need more people like him. The news is like a whiff of fresh air in the sullied surroundings facing the country today,” a tweet read.

“Such positive things which you do on daily basis gives the community a positive wipe,” a third user tweeted.

Isn’t this heartwarming?

