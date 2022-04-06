Haryana Class 10 Student Hides Phone Inside Glass Clipboard to Cheat, Gets Busted

A class 10 student in Haryana was busted by the Fatehabad authorities after attempting to cheat in a rather innovative way for his English board exam. The student’s modus operandi included a glass clipboard with a mobile phone stuck inside of it, with WhatsApp messages relaying the answers to him, reports NDTV. The incident occurred in Fatehabad’s Bhuthan Kala village. The student was caught by the anti-cheating squad in the middle of the act, glass clipboard, phone and all. A case was registered against the boy after the squad found answers to the exam questions on his mobile phone. On a particular WhatsApp chat, there were 11 photos of textbook pages.

“The clipboard appeared fine at first glance. Upon closer inspection the team found that it had a mobile phone stuck to it. A cheating case has been made against the student," the NDTV report quoted Saroj Bishnoi, a member of the anti-cheating squad. A journalist shared a video showing exactly how the student had planned on executing his idea.

One of the examinees got a smartphone fitted in the clipboard for cheating in exam at an examination centre in Fatehabad district of #Haryana in the Board examination being conducted by the Board of School Education. The flying squad detected use of unfair means. @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/aCXejWV1Sa— Deepender Deswal (@deependerdeswal) April 5, 2022

Such innovative methods to cheat in exams have been a part of “Desi jugaad" forever. Last year, five persons including three Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) candidates were arrested before the exam as the aspirants were found wearing slippers with bluetooth devices, officials said. In 2015, 370 students who appeared for the exam at the Lalit Narayan University in Darbhanga were caught on camera blatantly cheating. The students were seen sitting with books and chits. In 2015 again, during Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), parents and friends were seen helping the students by risking their own lives as they scaled a high-rise examination centre building to pass cheat sheets through the windows. In 2016, in Mathura, friends and relatives of students were caught on camera helping them from outside. In 2017, some class 10 students in Uttar Pradesh were caught on camera, writing their examinations with the help of books in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. These are only some of many incidents that surface every year and during every other major exam.

