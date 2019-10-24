Haryana Election Results 2019: Did Congress' Deepender S Hooda Predict Cliffhanger a Week Ago?

In a twist to the saffron tale, Dushyant Chautala's JJP has emerged as 'kingmaker' in Haryana's state Assembly elections, posing a threat to BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar and proving Congresses's Deepender Singh Hooda's prediction as correct.

Basking in the glory of single-handedly altering the political landscape of Haryana, Chautala has said his party is ready for an alliance with whoever offers him the chief minister’s chair. The statement follows close on the heels of the Congress reaching out to Dushyant Chautala with a ‘gathbandhan’ offer as his party gains the lead in 12 seats as indicated by present trends.

However, it seems that Indian National Congress's Deepender S Hooda was clairvoyant about the results even before counting started. On Saturday, Oct 19, the Rohtak MP and son of Haryana's former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender took to Twitter and wrote, "Save this tweet of mine. Haryana is going to decimate the Khattar government's arrogance" (Mere is tweet ko save karna, Haryayana Khattar sarkar ka ghamand todne jaa raha hai).

On October 22, the former INC whip shared the tweet with the caption, "Save my tweet from last week once again". (Mere ek hafte pehle wale is tweet ko dobara save karna)

With the Congress leading in 32 seats as per trends till 11 am on Thursday, while the BJP was leading with 36 seats, Deepender predictions may well be coming true. JJP, the surprise dark horse in this year's elections, has managed to secure leads in 13 seats. The BJP would need 11 seats to win the state.

Not willing to give up without a fight, the Congress is also inching towards bridging the gap with the BJP, with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading in his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Randeep Surjewala, who was initially trailing, has now regained the lead in his constituency Kaithal.

Meanwhile, Khattar has been summoned to meet NJP's Amit Shah, who is reportedly unhappy with Khattar's ticket distribution. As trends gave a clearer picture of the the verdict in Haryana, parties went into hyperdrive in order to secure JJP's support.

According to sources within the Congress, the party wanted to form government in Haryana and did not want a repeat the mistakes of Karnataka elections. However, despite speculations, Congress had denied reaching out to Chautala with offer of CM position.

Follow live updates from Haryana election results 2019 only on News18.

