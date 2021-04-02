Haryana Government Will Provide Passports Free of Cost to Students Along With Degrees

The Haryana government will provide passports free of cost to all the students pursuing post-graduation in the state. The government will bear the cost of the passport. The decision comes as a gift from the Haryana government to students pursuing higher studies above the graduation level. The objective is to ease the process to obtain a passport and encourage students to pursue higher education. The Chief Minister of the state, Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the postgraduate students from different universities of the state will now get passports free of cost along with their degrees. The students can collect their passports from their respective colleges and universities.

Students will have to produce only necessary documents. All the required documents can be uploaded online. The identity card issued by the college will be treated as a valid document while applying for the document.

The CM has added that no amount will be charged from the students for this as the government will bear all the expenses involved. Manohar Lal Khattarannounced the new scheme for students at a press conference on Wednesday.

Along with this, the state government has also rolled out a one-time registration scheme for the convenience of students who apply frequently for jobs. The last date for the scheme has been increased to May 31. Earlier the last date for the same was March 31 but the portal has now been reopened till the extended deadline.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “ The administration is trying to get the challan of over speeding vehicles directly deducted from the bank accounts of the defaulters. When the amount of the challan will be deducted, the person concerned will receive a message that a particular amount has been deducted from his/her bank account.”