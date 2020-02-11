Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Panned for Claiming Delhi Voted for 'Freebies' and Not Real Issues

Opponents of arvind Kejriwal have time and again slammed AAP and its supporters for offering and accepting "freebies" in return for votes.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Haryana Minister Anil Vij Panned for Claiming Delhi Voted for 'Freebies' and Not Real Issues
Aam Aadmi Party under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to return to power for a third time after winning Delhi Legislative Assembly elections 2020 | Image credit: PTI/PTI

As the Aam Aadmi Party prepares for a third victory in Delhi with Arvind Kejriwal sweeping the Delhi Legislative Assembly polls 2020, the mood is one of celebration. While Delhiites rejoice the spectacular hat-trick of the populist AAP government, not all are feeling the amity.

In fact, even as exit polls started to predict an AAP win following polling on Feb 8, many of AAP's opponents including members of the Bharatiya Janata Party began to slam AAP and its supporters for offering and accepting "freebies" in return for votes. And as the results became evident, BJP ministers such as Anil Vij took to Twitter to blast AAP as well as Delhi voters.

Taking to the microblogging site, Vij wrote, "Delhi ke chunnaw mein mudde haar gaye, muftkhori jeet gai" (In Delhi election, issues lost and freebies won".

Vij, a cabinet minister in the Haryana government, was referring to the "freebies" or subsidies in electricity and water that AAP offered it its manifesto which also became an important point of debate during the electoral campaign.

Previously, AAP had been criticised by former part-member turned Congress candidate Alka Lamba. In the run up to the election, Lamba in an interview to Hindustan Times had said "Arvind Kejriwal says freebies are his USP. But, if you ask people about it, they would say they don’t want freebies, they want houses, jobs and relief from inflation. They are saying that if he can provide these three things, they will take care of their electricity and water bills,".

BJP Delhi state unit head Manoj Tiwari who was also the front-runner as BJP's CM candidate for Delhi, has also called AAP's decision to give free bus rides to women an "election stunt".

However, despite the BJP and Congress's best efforts, the people of Delhi seem to have chosen populist issues like water and electricity at the city level while voting for the government. Delhi's mood was evident inthe responses that the tweet by Anil Vij, which instantly went viral on social media, generated. One user commented, "are you done? Now come to Haryana and do the job that you are paid to do from the Harayana's taxpayers' money".

Addressing the issue of freebies and how it impacted the economy, Kejriwal had said prior to the elections that "freebies, in limited dose, are good for economy".

"It makes more money available to poor, hence boosts demand. However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits," Kejriwal had tweeted.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram