Haryana Woman Held for Killing Husband, Stuffing Body in Box Bed for a Week

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Haryana murdered her husband and kept his body stuffed in a box bed for a week before disposing of it in a nearby drain.

The incident occurred pn the intervening night of January 11-12 in the city of Faridabad in January. The accused, along with four other accomplices, allegedly beat the victim - identified as Dinesh - with a stick and then strangled him to death, Indian Express reported. The body was then stuffed in a box bed inside his home in Sainik Colony to avoid detection.

Once the body started to smell after a week, the accused disposed of it in a drain in Dabua Colony. Dinesh's body was found in the drain on January 28.

His wife, who had initially failed to identify her husband's body, eventually cracked under police investigation and confessed to the crime after a friend of the victim identified the body. She was arrested on Tuesday while Faridabad Police remain on the lookout for her four accomplices including a man named Nitin whit whom she was allegedly having an affair.

According to a report in Times Now, one of the four accomplices also included a man whom the woman considered her uncle. Reports also suggest that the murder was committed since the woman saw her husband as an obstacle to her relationship with her paramour Nitin and thus decided to kill him off.

After staying in the same house with the body for a week, Nitin and a fourth accomplice - a friend of Nitin's - dumped the body in the Dabua drain. Nitin allegedly paid his friend. Rs 41,000 for the task.

On Tuesday, Faridabad police arrested the woman for murder and also confiscated the stick that was used to beat the victim. The search for the four accomplices is underway.