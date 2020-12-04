Haryana Youth Picks Tractor Over Mercedes to Reach Wedding Venue to Show Support to Farmers' Protest

Ever since thousand of farmers marched towards Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' movement to protest against the Centre's farm laws, support has been pouring in from all quarters for the former. Now, in order to extend support in his own unique way, a youth from Karnal drove to his wedding venue on a tractor and not some fancy car to show his solidarity with the agitating farmers of his state.

Sumit Dhull, a resident of Sector 6 Karnal, drove a tractor to his wedding venue to support the farmers’ protest against the agriculture laws.

Dhull left his decorated Mercedes vehicle back at home and took out a tractor and drove that to go to his wedding venue.

When asked why he used this unique vehicle, he said he wanted to show his support to the farmers as he himself belongs to a farming family and this was his way of doing it.

Haryana: Groom in Karnal leaves his luxury car behind & rides a tractor to his wedding venue to show support to farmers' protest.“We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support,” he says pic.twitter.com/KUgJkLleAy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dhull said, “We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be our priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support."

His maternal uncle Surinder Narwal reportedly said that even though all the arrangements were made for him and the 'baaraat'(the groom's relatives) to reach the venue in decorated vehicles, Sumit insisted his wedding vehicle be changed to a tractor.

“It is his little attempt to show solidarity with farmers, Narwal said.

Dhull and his wife will also be visiting the protest site at Delhi border to extend support to farmers after his wedding.

The agitation that has been going on since the past week started off with a face-off between the marching farmers and the security personnel near Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, blocking traffic on the route.

In related developments, marathon talks between the government and agitating farmer unions on Thursday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws as the protestors refused to budge on their demands and another round of discussions will be held on Saturday.

Opposition parties have also joined in along with the farmers with Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien met the protesting farmers at the Haryana-Delhi border. The TMC leader spent about 4 hours meeting various groups of farmers who have parked their tractors and other vehicles on the highway at the Singhu Border. Also, Samajwadi Party will kickstart ‘Kisan Yatra’ in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh from Monday in solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protests. It was announced by SP chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.