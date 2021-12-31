Has CDC 'Given Up'? Relaxed Covid-19 Guidelines Have Internet Masking up With Memes

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recently announced a shortening of isolation and quarantine period for the general population of the US. “Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for the public. People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter," the CDC wrote in a media statement. The change, however, did not sit well with the public, who took to Twitter to share their discontent in the form of memes. Though the matter at hand is dire, some funny things were being said on Twitter as people came up with absurd “CDC recommendations" ranging from “feeling the rain" to “filling amusement parks with dinosaurs".

Here are the absurd Twitter imaginations of CDC announcements which attempt to satirize the US body’s perceived fluctuations in rules pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CDC: You can sit on the bed in your outside clothes.— Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) December 29, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: The CDC has announced and confirmed that if you lean wit it, you are required to rock wit it.— Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) December 30, 2021

the CDC now recommends watching twilight pic.twitter.com/zgEZgCHYU0— twilight renaissance (@twilightreborn) December 30, 2021

the CDC just announced you can fill a theme park with dinosaurs again if you really learned your lesson last time— silent nate, holy nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 28, 2021

BREAKING: CDC doubles five-second rule for dropped food— Leta McCollough Seletzky, JD (@LaSeletzky) December 28, 2021

the cdc recommends that you should release your inhibitions and feel the rain on your skin— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) December 28, 2021

*Ignores the CDC for almost two years* CDC: Man fuck it, do what y’all want People: pic.twitter.com/isUzGcAZ1D — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) December 28, 2021

The CDC now recommends drunk texting your ex.— Jesus Fucking Christ 🌈 (@SHEsus__Christ) December 31, 2021

The CDC recommends not being poor.— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) December 29, 2021

The CDC says the Flyers aren't allowed to get power plays anymore.— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 31, 2021

The CDC’s media statement dated December 27 states that the changes in the isolation and quarantine period have been made in keeping with science demonstrating that the majority of the virus causing Covid-19 is transmitted within the early course of the infection, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after they set in. The centre also changed the quarantine period for those exposed to Covid-19. For those who are who are unvaccinated or are more than 6 months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, the CDC recommends 5 days’ quarantine followed by another 5 days of strict mask use.

As per Reuters, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status, as daily COVID-19 cases in the country climb to record highs due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The health agency had eased its warnings for cruises by a notch from the highest level in June after cases had eased.

(With inputs from CDC’s media statement and Reuters)

