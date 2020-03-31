BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Has Houseparty, Popular App That's Keeping The World Sane During Lockdown, Been Hacked?

Image credits: @Houseparty / Twitter.

Image credits: @Houseparty / Twitter.

As more and more got hooked to the app, several users started reporting on Twitter that their accounts such as PayPal, Snapchat, Spotify were 'hacked' after downloading Houseparty.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
"Delete Houseparty!!! They are hacking into spotify, snapchat, and even online banking. Delete your accounts before deleting the app! (sic)"

Virtual hangouts with family and friends became the new norm after citizens across the globe were put into lockdown and self-isolation following coronavirus pandemic.

While online communication apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom let you video call, enthusiasts came across an app unheard of that let you play games while seeing your opponent in real-time, face-to-face, and of course, virtually.

Houseparty, an app based in San Francisco, and owned by massively popular games 'Fortnite' and 'Gears of War' developer Epic Games, became the go-to app for several million across the world in the past few weeks.

With lockdown in place, the app recorded more than 2m downloads worldwide and topped the charts of iOS App stores in the US, UK, New Zealand among others.

But as more and more got hooked to the app, several users started reporting on Twitter that their accounts such as PayPal, Snapchat, Spotify were hacked after downloading Houseparty.




But are the claims true? Is Houseparty really hacked?

Speaking to The Sun, an Epic Games spokesperson said they had found no evidence that suggested a link between Houseparty and compromises of other aforementioned accounts.

As a general rule of thumb, the spokesperson also added that inputting strong passwords while setting up online accounts was advisable.

But as more and more users claimed that they or their friends were under Houseparty hack attack, the official Twitter account of the now-viral game took note and assured the service on their app were in fact secure.

"All Houseparty accounts are safe - the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites," Houseparty wrote in a tweet.


It did not stop at that. In a follow-up tweet on Tuesday, the app offered $1 million (Rs 7 Crore 50 Lakh approx) reward for proof of sabotage.

While many were still sceptical about the app, many others doubted the claims. That Houseparty was owned by Fortnite developers was used as a defence to quash the said rumours.





Of course, there were memes about the whole fiasco too.



