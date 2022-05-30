Has Johnny Depp Been Wearing 'Justice for Johnny' Bracelet Gifted by Fan?

Johnny Depp appeared to be wearing a “Justice for Johnny” bracelet in a photo shared by a fan, allegedly given to him by aforementioned fan. The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case saw legions of fans rallying behind the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, with many of them cheering for him and showering him with gifts outside the Fairfax court where the defamation trial recently saw its closing arguments. The fan in question, Nina Allen, took to Twitter to share snaps of what appeared to be Johnny Depp wearing bracelets similar in design to the ones shared by her. The blue-and-white beaded bracelets were made by one Regina DuBois, who has been getting a slew of orders ever since Allen’s tweet went viral.

I am so very happy that Johnny is wearing the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp bracelet that I gave him! I also gave him a "NeverFearTruth" bracelet! I had a lady make 60 of them for me so I could hand them out at the trial.All gone but DM me if you would like one!Show me if you have one! pic.twitter.com/YxGveZR03y — Nina Allen (@JD13BD) May 29, 2022

Regina DuBois said that the orders for the bracelets are going towards funding their student loan. They said they had almost half the amount already. Now, a “mega pint” themed bracelet (taking after a similar meme that was made out of a certain question Depp was asked in court) may also be in the making.

My current amount I have to pay back for student loans so far is $2,607. Since you all started placing orders this morning, I will have almost half of this paid!!! — Regina DuBois (@RainbowReggi) May 30, 2022

Hey tweetland! How do you feel about a bracelet with a skull and a drink charm that reads "MEGA PINT"? They would be $10 plus shipping as well. DM for information! — Regina DuBois (@RainbowReggi) May 30, 2022

Fans have been speculating that Depp might have worn these bracelets during his surprise performance at Jeff Beck’s UK concert.

Look – he wore it during his appearance in England at Jeff Beck concert also. pic.twitter.com/nK0qqgAX3r — 🇺🇸 Berry Richards 🇺🇸 (@BerryRichards1) May 29, 2022

He is still wearing the bead bracelets Justice for Johnny Depp and Never Fear The Truth (I think it says!!!) pic.twitter.com/0z7E0Miog0 — Julianne Paisley Cale 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@jctime4wine) May 30, 2022

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck show in Sheffield on Sunday night, as per The Mirror. Beck is currently on his European tour. Him and Depp had sung a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ back in 2020 and last night, that was the song to which Depp rocked out.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.