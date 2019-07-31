Has Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' Copied its Poster from European Artist?

A European artist has accused the makers of "Judgemental Hai Kya" of plagiarism. Flora Borsi, a photographer and artist based in Hungary, shared one of the posters of the film and took to both Twitter and Facebook to point out the stark similarities with one of her works.

Borsi has claimed that the filmmakers used her work as reference without her permission. She shared the film poster and her own photograph side by side on social media, and to be honest, they look identical.

On Facebook, Borsi wrote, "Any similarities? It’s a famous bollywood movie poster called “Judgementall Hai Kya”. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagarising freelance artists work.."

Borsi also shared Rajkummar Rao's tweet, which contains the poster, and wrote, "Oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work!"

oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work! 😕😕😕😕 https://t.co/6XhiK317Re — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 29, 2019

Borsi's tweets quickly went viral with netizens, including several members of the film fraternity, coming out in support.

With solidarity, @ektaravikapoor @RajkummarRao to look at this issue, artistic credit should be given to you. It's the right of every artist. — sabyasachi sen (@somurox) July 30, 2019

cheap copy of your work flora — colin (@plasterblaster1) July 29, 2019

This is how Bollywood works , expert in copy paste — HAZARDOUS (@supertrampindia) July 30, 2019

Dear @ektakapoorworld @KanganaTeam, it's a humble request to both of you check entire teams work. In your latest movie #judgementalhainkya doing good business, but its utter shame to steal another photographer's work without seeking her permission. pic courtesy @FloraBorsi pic.twitter.com/Y8l8Tpr4zZ — Subinoy Das (@dsubinoy) July 29, 2019

Her Facebook post too stirred quite a controversy with many blaming Bollywood as a whole. Some were quick to comment that Bollywood, as an industry, relies on rip-offs and that Indian filmmakers lack creativity and originality. Flora, however, refuted such statements and said, "thank you so much guys for supporting me ❤️ but I don’t want anybody to express hatred toward a nation or a country. It’s all about a big industry vs artists."

In another comment, she also added, "Bollywood has nothing to do with this. It’s all about the art department and the creative director. their responsibility is the feedback, which brings negativity in the big picture, which is Bollywood. When someone does a bad things people can’t blame the country where was born."

"Judgementall Hai Kya" has been embroiled in controversies since the very beginning. We hope Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor and the filmmakers have a valid explanation for this. Watch this space for more updates.