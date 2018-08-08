GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'Has She Joined the Team?' Cricket Fans Wonder What Anushka Sharma is Doing in Team India Photo

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 8, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
Image credits: BCCI / Twitter
According to a new rule passed by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of Indian cricketers can remain with their partners for any 14 days after the first 14 days of a tour, reported Mumbai Mirror.

But does this give the WAGs a free ticket to attend formal meetings of Team India? Perhaps not. But the most concerned about this seems the Twitterverse.

Team India, which is on an England tour, was invited by the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday. BCCI later took to Twitter to share the photograph which showed players, support staff, head coach Ravi Shastri posing with the Indian diplomats.

"#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London," BCCI tweeted.

So far, so good?

The photograph shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle also shows Indian captain Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma in the frame.

In fact, she is the only partner of an Indian cricketer (or staff) to make an appearance in the frame. This didn't go down too well with the Twitterati.

"Vice captain is in last row and First Lady of Indian cricket is in front row. These people giving lecture online few days back," wrote one miffed user. "Is captain wife more important than vice captain? Where are other players wife's? Don't divide team for the sake of captain or Bollywood please," wrote another.

Calling it "unprofessional" and "unethical," several Twitter users criticised BCCI for 'allowing' a partner in what was supposed to be a formal meet and greet of Team India.



















Last week, England managed to pick the remaining five Indian wickets in the morning session of Day 4 to register a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Both teams are in London and will meet again at the iconic Lord's ground on Thursday, August 9 to play the second Test.

