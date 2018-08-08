English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Has She Joined the Team?' Cricket Fans Wonder What Anushka Sharma is Doing in Team India Photo
'When did Anushka Sharma join Indian team?'
Image credits: BCCI / Twitter
According to a new rule passed by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of Indian cricketers can remain with their partners for any 14 days after the first 14 days of a tour, reported Mumbai Mirror.
But does this give the WAGs a free ticket to attend formal meetings of Team India? Perhaps not. But the most concerned about this seems the Twitterverse.
Team India, which is on an England tour, was invited by the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday. BCCI later took to Twitter to share the photograph which showed players, support staff, head coach Ravi Shastri posing with the Indian diplomats.
"#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London," BCCI tweeted.
So far, so good?
The photograph shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle also shows Indian captain Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma in the frame.
In fact, she is the only partner of an Indian cricketer (or staff) to make an appearance in the frame. This didn't go down too well with the Twitterati.
"Vice captain is in last row and First Lady of Indian cricket is in front row. These people giving lecture online few days back," wrote one miffed user. "Is captain wife more important than vice captain? Where are other players wife's? Don't divide team for the sake of captain or Bollywood please," wrote another.
Calling it "unprofessional" and "unethical," several Twitter users criticised BCCI for 'allowing' a partner in what was supposed to be a formal meet and greet of Team India.
Last week, England managed to pick the remaining five Indian wickets in the morning session of Day 4 to register a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.
Both teams are in London and will meet again at the iconic Lord's ground on Thursday, August 9 to play the second Test.
Also Watch
Why @BCCI allows someones wife at official tour.... Please confirm Is your team mens are at work or on honeymoon
— Nishant (@NishNishantkr) August 7, 2018
Yes they have life agreed but here Indian team is meeting to HC not family function.
— Ali MG (@aliasgarmg) August 7, 2018
Why is Anushka here lmao?
She is at the center while the vice captain is at the end lol whatta joke
— Od (@odshek) August 8, 2018
anushka sharma is also there in the squad so probably she will be included in the playing 11 too for the next match
— Mayank Sharma (@MSharma56483635) August 7, 2018
@bcci has lost the little credibility it had after posting this picture!
— Ruchi Pradhan (@RuchiLee) August 7, 2018
As someone mentioned earlier the vice captain of the Indian cricket team is standing in last row, whereas the captain's wife is in front row. This just looks unprofessional by everyone.
— Bharath Aiyanna (@bharathaiyanna) August 7, 2018
