Hasan Ali Brutally Trolled as Dropped Catch Against Australia Ends Pakistan's World Cup

Catches win matches, they say, and a rare drop by Hasan Ali on a day when Pakistan was brilliant on the field cost them the match as Australian batter Matthew Wade capitalised on the lifeline handed to him and went berserk to propel his side to the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. Needing 22 off the last 2 overs, Babar Azam brought his best bowler of the tournament Shaheen Shah Afridi into the attack to deliver the penultimate over. After a tight start by Shaheen, Wade tried to go big by lifting one towards the deep mid-wicket region. Ali ran to his left, pouched the ball, and spilt it. The drop also meant Wade added two more on the board. 18 were needed off 9 deliveries. 6. 6. 6. Wade finished the match in style. Australia pulled off a stunning run chase, beating Pakistan by 5 wickets and an over to spare.

Wade was hailed a hero for his fiery 41 off 17. Hasan Ali, on the other hand, was subjected to cruel memes.

Pakistani fans waiting for Hassan Ali back home #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/NgcavqXcVq— Farzan Tufail 🇵🇸 (@Farzantufail786) November 11, 2021

When u know even after 3 sixes, Hassan Ali will be the villain of the match. pic.twitter.com/a0ojl6WzLU— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) November 11, 2021

Pakistan team going back to the hotel. pic.twitter.com/uOP0z0X9qi— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 11, 2021

Pakistanis are waiting for "Hassan Ali"at the airport. pic.twitter.com/fBDdZ6xYLT— ᎷᏗᏒᏕᏂᎷᏋᏝᏝᎧ (@_IrfanHaider_) November 11, 2021

Me running into Hassan Ali anywhere in Lahore pic.twitter.com/0huLcq3xYJ— Jasir Shahbaz (@LahoreMarquez) November 11, 2021

me outside hassan ali’s dressing room pic.twitter.com/BCGauEcG9I— maaidah (@maaidahhh) November 11, 2021

Hassan ali in Australia locker room after the match#PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/CMYJZxoGHl— dente (EGC) (@couldvehadd) November 11, 2021

Wade shared a crucial 81*-run stand for the sixth wicket Marcus Stoinis to shift the momentum in Australia’s favour. Stoinis, who played the aggressor in the partnership, witnessed some brutal power-hitting from Wade from the other end in the penultimate over. Wade remained unbeaten on 41 off just 17 balls as his innings was laced with four sixes and a couple of fours. While Stonis scored 40* off 31 balls.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup final where the new champion will be crowned on November 14 in Dubai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.