Hasan Ali Recreates 'Pawri' Meme With Pakistan Team After T20i Series Win, Leaves Fans in Splits
2-MIN READ

Hasan Ali Recreates 'Pawri' Meme With Pakistan Team After T20i Series Win, Leaves Fans in Splits

Credits: PCB / Twitter.

Hasan Ali smashed two sixes in the penultimate over in third and final T20i against South Africa and helped Pakistan clinch the Twenty20 international series 2-1 against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali has hilariously recreated the viral "pawri" meme with his entire squad after defeating the visiting South Africa and clinching the T20i trophy at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 165 posted by South Africa, Pakistan recorded the victory in 18.4 overs to win the series 2-1. Tail-ender Hasan Ali smashed two sixes in the penultimate over to help Pakistan clinch the Twenty20 international series against South Africa with a thrilling four-wicket win in the third and final match in Lahore on Sunday. Hasan remained unbeaten at 20 in just seven deliveries.

A moment to cherish and celebrate, Ali decided to make the moment even more special by mimicking a viral Internet video that has taken Pakistanis and the rest of India by storm.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the win, Ali can be seen recreating the "pawri" meme as his team cheers on with the winning trophy in the backdrop.

"Yeh main hoon, yeh meri team hai, aur hum series jeet gaye hain aur hum pawri kar rahe hain (This is me, This is my team, we have won the series, and we are partying)."

Watching the meme come to life, fans and followers of Ali were left in splits.

For the uninitiated, a video of an influencer from Pakistan has been doing the rounds of microblogging site for the past few days.

In the video, she is seen vacationing in a hilly, beautiful location of Pakistan and is heard saying, "Ye humari car hai," and panning to the car, "aur yeh hum hai" and panning to her friends and ending with "aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai."

The video has been fodder for memes across the Internet.


