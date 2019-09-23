Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas
Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj was in Houston to attend the grand event. He even posted a photo of himself outside the rally's venue.
Image credit: Twitter
While Indians around the world celebrated the success of 'Howdy Modi', the event held for PM Narendra Modi in Housaton, Texas on Sunday, not all were allowed to be part of the event.
Here to celebrate two great nations coming together. India first. But America first too. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/tqlGCOKI70— Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) September 22, 2019
However, when he tried to enter NRG Stadium with his camera crew, he was allegedly denied entry with authorities citing lack of press credentials and limited accommodation for crews as the reason. Minhaj, who is popular as the host of his weekly Netflix show Patriot Act, was told that no press credentials were available for him or his team, Dawn reported.
Videos of the incident was shared on Twitter as well. One Twitter user referred to the incident as "Islamophobia".
An Islamophobic attack on press in 3 acts: Muslim journalist and @patriotact host @hasanminhaj was denied access at Tump/Modi event. Event producers cite lack of credentials (despite credentials set for him), cite lack of space for broadcast (press pool & camera risers 1/2 empty) pic.twitter.com/4mvjwLrFGy— The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) September 22, 2019
the comedian has not yet responded to the incident.
Minhaj is best known for his witty and sharp socio-political commentary against both the Trump and Modi regimes. The Patriot act episode on Indian elections ruffled many feathers in India.
