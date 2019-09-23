Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas

Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj was in Houston to attend the grand event. He even posted a photo of himself outside the rally's venue.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

While Indians around the world celebrated the success of 'Howdy Modi', the event held for PM Narendra Modi in Housaton, Texas on Sunday, not all were allowed to be part of the event.

Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj was in Houston to attend the grand event. He even posted a photo of himself outside the rally's venue.

However, when he tried to enter NRG Stadium with his camera crew, he was allegedly denied entry with authorities citing lack of press credentials and limited accommodation for crews as the reason. Minhaj, who is popular as the host of his weekly Netflix show Patriot Act, was told that no press credentials were available for him or his team, Dawn reported.

Videos of the incident was shared on Twitter as well. One Twitter user referred to the incident as "Islamophobia".

the comedian has not yet responded to the incident.

Minhaj is best known for his witty and sharp socio-political commentary against both the Trump and Modi regimes. The Patriot act episode on Indian elections ruffled many feathers in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram