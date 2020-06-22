Hasan Minhaj Celebrating Father's Day With 'Disappointed' Dad Will Make You Say 'Relatable'

It was Father's Day on Sunday and social media was brimming with posts with people thanking their fathers for being the real life heroes. But Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj's Father's Day post was just his style, bit of wit with a dash of humour.

Minhaj posted a photograph with his parents where he asks his father when was the last time that he let him down the most. "When I took you to the soccer field," his father said in reply. He tweeted the picture with the caption, " Never scored a goal but I know you’re still proud of me. Love you Dad."

Never scored a goal but I know you’re still proud of me. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/M6LbH79HQE — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) June 21, 2020

Minhaj is a comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. The 35-year-old artist is best known for his Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. He has won two Peabody Awards and two Webby Awards.

He shot to fame after he started working with The Daily Show as its senior correspondent from 2014 to 2018.