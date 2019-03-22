Hasan Minhaj Schools Shashi Tharoor in Millennial Words Quiz and it's Epic

half the parliament will start running for the dictionary ... he has used the word *Exasperating Farrago* .. imagine the mind blowing impact — Ankit Desai (@ankitrajdesai) March 19, 2019

He used "floccinaucinihilipilification" :-) And the media person went "Whaaaaaaaaaat??" :-) — Deepthy mukundan (@Deepthymax) March 19, 2019

I saw what you did there @hasanminhaj Come back Hasan, my boy, all is forgiven after last weekend! (in my best auntyji tone).@ShashiTharoor is Bay Area auntyjis favorite India politico pinup boy! — Mollyanna (@mollykarlthefog) March 19, 2019

Welcome to living Oxford dictionary centre — Ojas Chahal (@ChahalOjas) March 19, 2019

I just watched one of his speeches. My sapiosexual senses are tingling.https://t.co/5txQcqRZkk — Dimitra Anastasopoulou (@danastfilm) March 19, 2019

Also, no one should've ever called Tharoor thicc (though I know folks who would have thought he's a snacc)... — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) March 19, 2019

This entire interview is hilarious!! Getting Shashi back in his own lil game, eh? — Nushi Sushi (@AnuNushi) March 19, 2019

Quite a sport. — Parikshit Tank (@pariktank) March 19, 2019

Shashi Tharoor's formidable use of the Queen's language is not news to anyone. The world has still not recovered from 'Floccinaucinihilipilification'.However, it seems star comedian Hasan Minhaj has put the Thiruvananthapuram MP in the spot by challenging him to a millennial slang quiz.The Patriot Act star posted a video of a faux-interview with Tharoor on Twitter. In it, Minhaj found a list of words, typically associated with millennial lingo, and posed them to the Congress MP who was supposed to guess their meaning.And surprisingly, the usually verbose MP was for once at a loss of words.Sample some of the words that Tharoor did not know the meaning of: "thicc", "snacc", "fleek" and "skrt skrt'.Despite Tharoor's phenomenal gift of gab and profuse vocabulary, the MP was unable to answer a single question correctly. However, he made brave attempts to explain each of them.For example, when Minhaj asked him the meaning of "skrt skrt", Tharoor said, "Pretty girls walking by".However, Minhaj corrected him, explaining the real meaning of the word as the "Sound of a car when the breaks squeal".Moreover, the MP was in disbelief that words like "thicc" and 'snacc" were actually words that millennials used. An incredulous 'good grief' was all the verbose MP could manage.Sharing the clip on Twitter, Minhaj wrote that he hoped Tharoor would start using these freshly-learnt millenial slang in Parliament.While Minhaj managed to school Tharoor, the internet was full of support for the former career international diplomat who has, on various occasions, wowed Indians and the rest of the world with his brilliant use of the English language.Others complemented Minhaj for doing the impossible - beating Shashi Tharoor at a word-game.Minhaj, whose latest The Patriot Act episode on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls went viral across the world, has been on the receiving end of severe trolling from Indian netizens for criticizing Indian electoral politics. Hashtags such as #BoycottHasanMinhaj continue to float around on social media.