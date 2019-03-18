Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed

Hasan Minaj, Pakistani agent, yeh Muslim ladka, what does he know about Indian elections?" This is the question the host of the Patriot Act keeps bringing up in the latest episode of his Netflix series, which has him skewering the Indian realpolitik, especially with regards to the upcoming general elections.Perhaps as a measure of how seriously Minhaj takes the issue, this particular episode begins with a cold open for the first time, showing the comedian discussing his plans for an Indian election special with various desi uncles and aunties, who lambast his choice for topic. From tired old jokes noting that politics is like a jalebi since it's round and round and no one knows where it ends or begins to more cogent points like how he'll be hunted down after being branded as a terrorist and or Pakistani sympathiser thanks to his name, Minhaj is clearly aware of the trolls this hot button topic will bait. And he runs with it.The longer-than-usual episode, clocking in at just under 30 minutes, first provides a succinct primer on the upcoming electoral battle between the ruling BJP and the oppostion of regional and national parties as led by the Congress. He briefly mentions the highlights of Modi's premiership and the platforms he was voted in on as well as Rahul Gandhi's political pedigree and that one time he hugged the Prime Minister is what was the most exciting Lok Sabha moment in an otherwise turgid 2018 parliamentary session.Minhaj also contacts the two main political parties slugging it out, and while he mentions that the BJP didn't bother responding to his interview requests, the Congress in fact does. Three guesses as to whom the grand old party sends to present, as well as defend, their sociopolitical views to an American-borne show. And now that Minhaj mentions it, Shashi Tharoor does sound like a wise old moose from a Pixar movie.Congress member Tharoor is initially presented as a voice of reason and a promise of a better India; until Minhaj starts talking about the frighteningly large number of Indian politicians who have murder charges pressed against them. Let's play the guessing game again and try and figure out who was charged with the alleged murder of one's wife.Indeed, Minhaj did his best to show that he doesn't play favorites, balancing the right-wing rhetoric of the BJP with the corruption scandals that beset the UPA government in general and the Congress party in particular. He notes how Modi is the first Indian PM to not have held a press conference since joining office, while mentioning the UPA government's 2G scam is considered the second biggest abuse of political power, right behind Nixon's Watergate and just ahead of Tyco CEO Dennis Kozlowski's Roman Orgy Party (Google it, this is a family organization).But perhaps the most worrying portent from Minhaj's tragicomedy is in the last five minutes, wherein he speaks about the miasma of hate, intolerance and right-wing extremism that has become virulent since 2014. He speaks about an India that is transforming into a Hindustan, rather than regressing to it, given the subcontinent's previous predilection for inclusion rather than exclusion, and acceptance rather than hate.You can watch the whole episode below: