Hasbulla Openly Challenging Logan Paul to a Fight Will Have You Quaking in Your Boots

Internet sensation and blogger Hasbulla Magomedov, who is also hailed as mini Khabib by his army of fans online, has never let his small stature restrict him in any way. From enjoying car and ATV rides to pranking his friends who are way bigger than him, Hasbulla does it all. But this time, the mini fighter has stepped up his game as he has challenged American YouTube personality Logan Paul for a fight. In a recent video uploaded on Twitter, Hasbulla could be seen calling out the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The video opens with Hasbulla saying “Hey you Logan Paul” and then proceeding to adjust the camera. Seated on a sofa, Hasbulla then openly challenges Logan and says “next you, challenge.” Giving a taste of his ferocious moves to his opponent, Hasbulla then ends his video message by throwing some jabs.

Hey @LoganPaul, I challenge you a fight for your NFT 👊🏼🎯 pic.twitter.com/vfWD0aWl6D— CryptoHasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) January 15, 2022

Hasbulla’s video soon went viral on Twitter and garnered more than 20,000 likes with over 1,200 retweets. People in the comment section seemed to be hyping up the mini Khabib for the fight as one user shared Hasbulla’s older video where he was demonstrating some of his skills. In the video, he could be seen first pinning his opponent down and then swiftly locking him with his legs. “Hasbulla is a killer,” the user captioned the video.

Hasbulla is a killer pic.twitter.com/sgYnoYXH7Z— alex (@DeepBritishMan) January 15, 2022

After Hasbulla’s open challenge video did rounds on the internet, Logan Paul could not resist but respond to his opponent. As per Dexerto.com, Logan Paul posted a screenshot of the video in his Instagram Stories and wrote alongside it “called out by the king himself.” He even tagged Hasbulla in the post and countered his jabs with a meme. However, this is not the first interaction between the two. Earlier in October last year, Logan Paul had hinted at an imminent fight with Hasbulla through a tweet. “Get me to Hasbulla,” Logan wrote. This tweet had prompted users to bombard the comment section with memes of Hasbulla preparing for the fight. One user shared a video of Hasbulla speeding in a car and wrote “He is coming for you”, while another took a dig at Logan and wrote, “He is trying to lose again.”

get me to hasbulla— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 3, 2021

He is coming for your head Logan pic.twitter.com/f1r3zmqMDW— momodrić (@momodric7) October 4, 2021

He tryna loose again 😵‍💫— Deven Valenzuela (@ValenzuelaDeven) October 3, 2021

