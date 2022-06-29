Hasbulla Will Not Take Any Pictures With Female Fans in Australia, Here is Why

Hasbulla Will Not Take Any Pictures With Female Fans While Touring In Australia

Hasbulla Magomedov is the internet’s favourite social media influencer. The Russian blogger will soon be touring Australia and given his popularity around the world, one can expect several Australian fans to be eager to meet him. He boasts more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram and has 4.7 billion views on TikTok. However, the 3-feet-3-inches tall man will not be taking any pictures with women. Why? Because he is quite a religious man.

In a recent interview, the 19-year-old talked about things and activities he is looking forward to do during his upcoming visit to Australia. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Hasbulla said, “I come from a tiny town in Russia, so I am looking forward to experiencing a different culture.” The internet celebrity added that he would like to meet Kangaroos and also visit iconic places like Bondi Beach. Hasbulla may be a widely popular personality but he is a regular young man who loves Ultimate Fighting Championship and football, as well as freestyle wrestling.

The Down Under tour is being facilitated by The Hour Group, which according to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, will give fans of Hasbulla the chance to hear from him when he arrives for a series of events in Sydney and Melbourne. Chris Tamplin, co-founder of The Hour Group told the Australian daily, “We’re doing photo opportunities, meet and greets, and there will also be a question and answer element with fans, but not in a serious way.” However, the organisers also informed that due to Habsulla’s personal and cultural beliefs, he will not allow photos with female guests.

In a statement issued by the organisers, it was informed, “To our female guests, if you would like to attend the meet and greet with Hasbulla, you are welcome to do so, but please acknowledge the limitations of photography.”

“We understand the disappointment this creates; however, we respectfully acknowledge the cultural and personal beliefs of Hasbulla and have to accommodate his requests accordingly,” the statement read.

