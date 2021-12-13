CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » Buzz » Hasbulla's Rival Abdu Rozik Just Dropped 'Enna Sona' Cover and It's Adorable
1-MIN READ

Hasbulla's Rival Abdu Rozik Just Dropped 'Enna Sona' Cover and It's Adorable

Abdu Rozik has almost two million followers on Instagram. (Image Credits: Instagram/ abdu_rozik)

Abdu Rozik has almost two million followers on Instagram. (Image Credits: Instagram/ abdu_rozik)

Abdu Rozik rose to fame earlier this year after his beef with Hasbulla Magomedov took social media by storm.

Buzz Staff

If you are not living under a rock, you are bound to come across Abdu Rozik. The baby-faced 18-year-old is a popular internet personality in Tajikistan and is known for singing songs in his native language. However, Abdu rose to fame earlier this year after his beef with Hasbulla Magomedov took the internet by storm. Videos of Abdu and Hasbulla’s tussle went viral and led to discussions of a proposed fight between the two, that could involve UFC chief Dana White (yes, it’s that big). While Abdu, who suffers from dwarfism just like Hasbulla, is known to have a good voice, a latest video of him singing a popular Bollywood song just proves his talent.

Abdu took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of him singing ‘Enna Sona’ by Arijit Singh from the film ‘OK Jaanu’. Abdu sings a soulful melody of the popular track composed by AR Rahman. The video has already reached over sixty thousand views within two hours of getting uploaded. Even AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen seemed to enjoy Abdu’s performance as he commented with an emoji to appreciate his efforts.

Coincidently, Ameen had posted a selfie clicked by Rahman that featured the father-son duo along with Abdu at an event.

RELATED STORIES

Abdu rose to fame following his interview along with Hasbulla, who was already gaining recognition. 18-year-old Hasbulla is a blogger hailing from Makhachkala, Russia, and suffers from a genetic disorder that gives him a childlike appearance with stunted height and a high voice. The Sun reports that he suffers from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), also known as dwarfism. However, it is yet to be officially confirmed. GHD occurs when the pituitary gland doesn’t produce enough somatotropin, the growth hormone.

Also Read: Who is Hezbollah Magomedov? All You Need to Know about the ‘Little Kid’ Ruling Internet from Russia

Hailing from the same place as UFC star and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he is often referred to as ‘Mini Khabib’. This is also because of his resemblance to the Russian promoter, which eventually led to a friendship between the two.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:December 13, 2021, 17:58 IST