Hassan Jahangir's Rendition of Classic 'Hawa Hawa' on Coke Studio Will Take You Back in Time

Watch it just for Hassan Jahangir's dance moves.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
Image credits: Coke Studio Pakistan / YouTube
The 90s were a special decade for pop music lovers. With artists churning out one hit after another, songs such as - Made in India, Gur Nal Ishq Mitha, Tunak Tunak Tun, Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baithja - made a special place in every teen's playlists.

One such iconic song to emerge from that era was Pakistani pop singer Hassan Jahangir's - 'Hawa Hawa'.

While Bollywood tried to recreate the classic after 28 years in Arjun - Ileana's Mubarakan, direct comparisons were made to the OG (check YouTube comments in the link above) and many were left unimpressed.

But guess what? Jahangir is back and he has revived the classic age-old folk tune on the Coke Studio Pakistan's 11th season. Better, the rendition has united people from both sides of the border.

However, the best thing to come out of this Balochi Lewa remix was Jahangir's dance moves. Don't believe us?



We weren't kidding.



On a serious note (gedditt?), the rendition is an experience in itself and you will probably end up dancing like Jahangir.



And if you really wish to go back in time, you can listen to the original version here:

