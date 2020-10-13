'Hate Story' Actor Aptly Reminds Vivek Agnihotri Why He Shouldn't Talk About Bollywood 'Destroying' Art

Established producers from Bollywood have joined hands to drag two Indian news channels to the court for painting the Hindi film industry in the negative light and suggesting that the actors were actively "involved" in drugs and crime following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput that rattled the country.

The death of Rajput unleashed the media frenzy telecasting his body on television, analysing his medical prescriptions and alleged personal WhatsApp conversations between actors, and even suggesting "black magic" was performed on the actor.

The suit, filed in the Delhi High Court, has more than 30 Bollywood production houses including that of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar. The suit also involves four industry bodies as plaintiffs and refers to the coverage of Rajput’s death.

The news of Bollywood finally standing up to the media circus was met with divided opinions online. However, a tweet posted by director Vivek Agnihotri on Monday on the entire fiasco that grabbed eye-balls on microblogging site.

Questioning the move by his industry peers, Agnihotri tweeted: "Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India?"

Can the public sue Bollywood for destroying music, lyrics, language, art, creativity, social fabric and culture of India? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 12, 2020

While the director's tweet itself elicited a range of reactions from netizens, it was the response from a Bollywood actor, who featured in Agnihotri's directorial, that took the cake.

Reacting to the director's tweet, Nikhil Dwivedi, who starred in Agnihotri's 2012's Hate Story, reminded why Agnihotri was probably not the right person talking about Bollywood destroying the art of filmmaking.

The actor wrote: "Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao, (sic)."

Sirrrrrrr You and I made #HateStory together. Bahut trolling hogi hamari shant ho jaao. https://t.co/ePtGyAcugT — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) October 13, 2020

Twitterati took the baton of trolling forward.

Hahahahhahahahahha — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 13, 2020

Mr. Agnihotri is from a clan who thinks that their all sins has been washed after taking holy bath of political water. — Rajiv Dhawan (@dhawan_rajiv) October 13, 2020

Earlier, the media also targeted Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was eventually detained for drugs consumption.

“The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination,” the producers said in a statement.

(With Reuters inputs)