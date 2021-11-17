'Hats Off': Breathtaking Photo of Meghalaya's Transparent River Leaves Desis With Hope

It's that time of the year again. Cities in north India have started becoming gas chambers and even breathing feels like a heavy task. The pollution is so bad that we don't even need a scientific study to tell the severity, we have started feeling the effects on our bodies. The Chhath celebration in Delhi attracted our attention to the layers of pollutant froth over Yamuna that seems to have taken on the river. But amidst all this grim situation, a picture from Meghalaya is giving some hope on Twitter.

The image posted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti shows the clean and transparent water level of the Umngot river in Meghalaya's Shillong. The crystal clear water gives us a good look at the surface beneath it. Sharing the photo, the Ministry of Jal Shakti lauded the people of Meghalaya for keeping the river so clean and wished to see all rivers. It is one of the cleanest rivers in the world.

Watch it here:

One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/pvVsSdrGQE— Ministry of Jal Shakti 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) November 16, 2021

The breathtaking visuals of the Umngot river left netizens thoroughly impressed and the picture received nearly 21 thousand likes on Twitter. The reply section was flooded with appreciative comments for the locals who strived to keep the river clean. "Many of us around the world have a lot to learn from the Meghalaya government. Hats off. Hope you continue this effort and keep inspiring others forever," wrote a user in her comment.

User said that the Umngot river should be taken and as an inspiration to emulate similar cleanliness in other rivers.

Feels good to know there are still some clean regions as this. Also hoping it will always remain like this and be an example for others to emulate.— Sri920 (@Sri9201) November 17, 2021

Good. If want to see all rivers clean like this, install cctv and put fines for throwing trash in rivers at required locations. Some change will definitely seen.— Praveen Patange (@PraveenPatange1) November 17, 2021

Watch some of the other reactions here:

Amazing to see this!! People of Meghalaya- we are so proud of you, we all should learn from you!!! https://t.co/6CciC8daCt— socialrecluse (@socialrecluse2) November 17, 2021

One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya. @NATIONALNEWSDM https://t.co/YGNFYUN1yL— DAINIK NATIONAL NEWS DIGITAL MEDIA (@NATIONALNEWSDM) November 16, 2021

Visual like that of the Umngot river gives us hope that there is still some chance to cut back the effects of pollution if we mend our ways. Because no matter what the government does, till the time the common people will not be ready to take participation and stop treating rivers as a bin, we will never be able to tackle the problem of our rivers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.