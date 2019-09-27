Take the pledge to vote

'Hats off Jaari': Indian Army Tracker Dog Who Helps Detect Explosives Hidden in Assam

Many are demanding an award for Jaari to mark his contribution to the joint operation of Indian Army with police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
'Hats off Jaari': Indian Army Tracker Dog Who Helps Detect Explosives Hidden in Assam
Image credit: Twitter
Jaari, an Indian Army tracker dog is being hailed as a hero after he helped defence personnel locate a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives hidden by insurgent outfit NDFB(S) at Panbari Reserve Forest in BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) in Assam.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army took to its official Twitter handle to share the pictures of Jaari, the dog along with the ammunition and explosives recovered on September 24.

Lauding the contribution of the Indian Army tracker dog, the Eastern Command wrote, "The contribution of #IndianArmy Tracker dog ‘Jaari’ was remarkable to locate the cache.”

Jaari's assistance in the joint operation of Indian Army with police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has received oodles of praise from netizens, with many requesting an award for the Army tracker dog.

One of the users wrote, "Give that dog a bag full of pedigree, a bucket full of chicken and lots and lots of love."

According to Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, the Indian Army during 2018-19 spent Rs 1.24 crore on its dog squad for training, food and expenses such as medicines. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Shripad Naik said the Army currently has 25 full dog units and two half units.

