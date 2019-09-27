'Hats off Jaari': Indian Army Tracker Dog Who Helps Detect Explosives Hidden in Assam

Jaari, an Indian Army tracker dog is being hailed as a hero after he helped defence personnel locate a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives hidden by insurgent outfit NDFB(S) at Panbari Reserve Forest in BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) in Assam.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army took to its official Twitter handle to share the pictures of Jaari, the dog along with the ammunition and explosives recovered on September 24.

Lauding the contribution of the Indian Army tracker dog, the Eastern Command wrote, "The contribution of #IndianArmy Tracker dog ‘Jaari’ was remarkable to locate the cache.”

#NEOps#IndianArmy unit in a joint #Op with police & SSB recovered huge cache of arms, amn, explosives & war like stores from Panbari Reserve Forest, Assam on 24 Sep. The contribution of #IndianArmy Tracker dog “Jaari” was remarkable to locate the cache @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/qH3OfKA36z — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) September 25, 2019

Jaari's assistance in the joint operation of Indian Army with police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has received oodles of praise from netizens, with many requesting an award for the Army tracker dog.

Hats Off to Jaari, Army Staff .. 👌👍🙏👋🇮🇳 — K Gururaj 🇮🇳 (@ngkulk) September 26, 2019

Hats off to Jaari -- Jai Hind — Chowkidar Murali Iyer (@MuraliIyer4) September 25, 2019

Congratulations to Eastern command and Tracker Jaari — KSSVP REDDY (@KssvpR) September 26, 2019

Salute to handler and lovely JAARY the most trustworthy on the earth. — Sheesh Pal Singh (@SheeshP43110588) September 26, 2019

Hats off to "Jaari".Jai Hind to all Officers and staffs in Ranks of GR,SSB & Assam Police.Marvelous Jobs done by all of them."Jai Hind "."Bande Bharat". — चौकीदार बिप्लब दै (@ritamdey2004) September 26, 2019

Remarkable job done by Jaari.. Lots of love from india ❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍 — Rahul🇮🇳R (@nanduvee) September 26, 2019

Gr8 job jari well done❤️❤️❤️ — Goutam Ghosh (@Goutamgsh) September 26, 2019

One of the users wrote, "Give that dog a bag full of pedigree, a bucket full of chicken and lots and lots of love."

According to Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, the Indian Army during 2018-19 spent Rs 1.24 crore on its dog squad for training, food and expenses such as medicines. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Shripad Naik said the Army currently has 25 full dog units and two half units.

