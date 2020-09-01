BUZZ

3-MIN READ

JEE-Mains Aspirants Showered With Blessings and Memes as They Appear for Entrance Exam

News18 Image.

News18 Image.

While the JEE-Mains is already considered as one of the toughest in the world to crack, netizens came out in support of students for appearing for the engineering entrance exam amid corona scare. Many shared their good wishes over microblogging site Twitter.

Buzz Staff

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the cases steadily on the rise in India, anxious students lined up in different parts of the country to take the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal 'Nishank' appealed to the chief ministers of various states to support the students appearing for the exam. There has been a growing chorus for postponing JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

As many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET.

"I appeal to chief ministers of all states that support our students in such unprecedented circumstances and make appropriate arrangements so the aspirants do not have to face any inconvenience. I also appeal to students to have faith in agencies behind conduct of the examination," the Education Minister said.

While the entrance exam is already considered as one of the toughest to crack in the world, netizens came out in support of students for appearing amid corona scare. Many shared their good wishes over microblogging site Twitter.

There were memes too.

The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams (NEET and JEE) amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

(With PTI inputs)

