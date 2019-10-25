Take the pledge to vote

Haunted House Offers Thousands of Dollars If You Make It Till the End

The McKamey Manor experiences in Summertown, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, require visitors to be 18, insured, and pass a background check and drug test.

Associated Press

Updated:October 25, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFPRelaxnews)

A haunted house that promises an extreme experience that can last up to 10 hours requires participants be medically cleared by a doctor and sign a 40-page waiver.

The McKamey Manor experiences in Summertown, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, also require visitors be at least 18, insured, and pass a background check and drug test.

WFLA-TV reports that owner Russ McKamey offers thousands of dollars to anyone who completes the tour, but says no one ever has. He records each tour on video — for his own protection he says — and then posts them online, showing them quitting in humiliation.

It’s costs nearly nothing to enter, just a bag of dog food.

The website warns of physically demanding environments, but McKamey says the manor is a mental game.

