Haunted House Offers Thousands of Dollars If You Make It Till the End
The McKamey Manor experiences in Summertown, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, require visitors to be 18, insured, and pass a background check and drug test.
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFPRelaxnews)
A haunted house that promises an extreme experience that can last up to 10 hours requires participants be medically cleared by a doctor and sign a 40-page waiver.
The McKamey Manor experiences in Summertown, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, also require visitors be at least 18, insured, and pass a background check and drug test.
WFLA-TV reports that owner Russ McKamey offers thousands of dollars to anyone who completes the tour, but says no one ever has. He records each tour on video — for his own protection he says — and then posts them online, showing them quitting in humiliation.
It’s costs nearly nothing to enter, just a bag of dog food.
The website warns of physically demanding environments, but McKamey says the manor is a mental game.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone to Bring Alive Mahabharat's Draupadi on Big Screen, Says She is Absolutely Thrilled
- Watch: Scary Video Shows Two-Headed Snake Breaking into Farmer's Home
- Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Trying to Eat Dead Snake as It Gets Stung By Wasp
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Stun World No.2 Pair to Reach Quarters, Saina, Sindhu Get Easy Win
- Harry Maguire Forgot He Was Manchester United's Captain as Referee Has to Call Him Over for Coin Toss Before Partizan Match