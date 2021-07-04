'Haunted' Scottish Village With a Beach, 17th Century Ruins is Selling For Rs 1.28 Crore

Want to take in the views of a beautiful village nestled in Scotland’s highlands that also has a magnificent beach? Head to the Great Britain’s northern country where you can now buy a village at just $173000. The one catch is, you will share it with the village’s only other inhabitant, a ghost! According to media reports, the Old Village of Lawers that lies on the shores of Loch Tay in Perthshire is selling at Rs 1,28,91,700 and is spread over an area of 3.31 acres. The village also comes with a private beach and the buyer can also earn the fishing rights on the loch, The Insider says.

The village contains ruins from the 17th-century, the House of Lawers which is where the former house of the Lady of Lawers was situated and whose ghost also is believed to haunt the village even today.

Jon Lambert, a partner at Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group said the the Lady of Lawers is remembered for her prophecies which apparently used to come true and some even say what she prophesized, some of them come true even up to this day. He added that the village is also a very special place and its location is also one of its USP.

Giving an example, the Lady of Lawers had planted an ash tree near the village’s church and had predicted that when it the tree would grow up to the height of a little spire, the church would fall, reports had said. The church later indeed suffered damages after a thunderstorm hit it, including the ash tree, which too died soon after. The structure was never used after that.

Reports had also said that in an 1841 census, only 17 people lived by the loch but just 50 years later in 1891, the number came down to just 7 people. By 1926 the village was deserted.

Due to the Covid-19 scenario more and more people are now preferring to travel to close by areas and as such, these little spots will gain more traction, Lambert said.

