Have a Lockdown Query? You Can Ask Your Questions to Delhi Police on Twitter

Can I visit the hospital during the coronavirus lockdown? How do I withdraw money from the bank? Are online shopping portals allowed to deliver essential food items?

These and several other queries posed by the citizens living in the capital will be addressed by Delhi Police between 5-6 PM on Tuesday.

The national capital has gone under lockdown from 6 am on Monday until 31 March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after six locally transmitted cases surfaced in the city.

Addressing a press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had said that no public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but the essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue. He, however, said that 25 percent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services.





Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Delhi will be under lockdown from tomorrow 6 AM until 31st March. Certain exceptions have been made to ensure essential items are available for purchase and basic services continue to operate. https://t.co/SlghXpFHBM

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

Essentials such as dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps, ATMs, e-commerce services of essential items like food and medicines shall remain open, he added. However, with such a unique and unprecedented pan-lockdown, there are citizens living in the capital region with uncertainty and panic. To counter this, the Delhi Police took to Twitter on Tuesday and assured its citizens that all their queries would be addressed by them on Tuesday.



Hi! Delhi

If you have any question on the #Lockdown, tweet your query with the hashtag #LockdownQuery between 5-6 PM today and we will answer it for you.#StayAtHomeSaveLives@HMOIndia@LGDelhi@CPDelhi — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020



If you have a lockdown query, you can tweet to this handle @DelhiPolice and have them resolved on Twitter.