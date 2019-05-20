English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Have a Royal Resume? You Can Now Apply to Be The Queen's Social Media Manager
Know how to curate a perfect Instagram feed and project yourself as nothing less than perfect on the 'Gram? This job may be for you.
Know how to curate a perfect Instagram feed and project yourself as nothing less than perfect on the 'Gram? This job may be for you.
Think you have a job resume worthy of The Queen? Well, you now have that opportunity, for real.
Know how to curate a perfect Instagram feed and project yourself as nothing less than perfect on the 'Gram? This job may be for you.
The Buckingham Palace is currently hiring a “digital communications officer” to find "new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."
This basically translates to you taking care of the Queen's presence on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, etc. You'll get to design the feed and put up gifs of her Corgis, if you want.
It's a perfect job if you want it: It's 37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday. You get weekends off!
All the details of the job are on its official website. The pay for this royal job?
' "circa £30,000", or INR 26 lakhs depending on the experience.
The person chosen for the job will also recieve "a comprehensive benefits package," 33 days' annual leave and free lunches. The permanent role is located in Buckingham Palace.
The Queen isn't a novice to social media, though. The queen made her official 'First Instagram Post' on the royal family's Instagram account in March.
"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," she wrote in the post, using a touch screen iPad at the museum to send the message.
So, if you have what it takes to build a new brand of social media influencer, you might know just where to apply.
