Have a Royal Resume? You Can Now Apply to Be The Queen's Social Media Manager

Think you have a job resume worthy of The Queen? Well, you now have that opportunity, for real.Know how to curate a perfect Instagram feed and project yourself as nothing less than perfect on the 'Gram? This job may be for you.The Buckingham Palace is currently hiring a “digital communications officer” to find "new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."This basically translates to you taking care of the Queen's presence on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, etc. You'll get to design the feed and put up gifs of her Corgis, if you want.It's a perfect job if you want it: It's 37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday. You get weekends off!All the details of the job are on its official website. The pay for this royal job?' "circa £30,000", or INR 26 lakhs depending on the experience.The person chosen for the job will also recieve "a comprehensive benefits package," 33 days' annual leave and free lunches. The permanent role is located in Buckingham Palace.The Queen isn't a novice to social media, though. The queen made her official 'First Instagram Post' on the royal family's Instagram account in March."Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," she wrote in the post, using a touch screen iPad at the museum to send the message.So, if you have what it takes to build a new brand of social media influencer, you might know just where to apply.