Christmas 2019
Buzz
'Have I been Wearing Them Wrong?' These New Earrings Have Netizens Confused

The gold pieces have been made from brass and they can be removed from the cardboard of white leather and can be worn as regular earrings.

Updated:December 27, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
'Have I been Wearing Them Wrong?' These New Earrings Have Netizens Confused
Image credit: Twitter

French luxury fashion brand Maison Margiela has recently unveiled a new earring which has left people confused. The design makes it look like a cardboard tag holding a pair of gold earrings. However, a closer inspection reveals that the tag carries only a single earring.

The company has fixed the price of the earring at £220 (Rs 20,000).

The gold pieces have been made from brass and they can be removed from the cardboard of white leather and can be worn as regular earrings, Daily Mail reported.

The company has reduced the price to £84 (Rs 7, 700) and it is up for sale on Ssense – a Canada-based e-commerce.

The image of the bizarre earrings has been shared on Twitter by a user with a caption “online shopping. Oo this would be a nice basic set of earrings swipes through photos wait what.”

The tweet soon went viral, garnering over 1 lakh retweets and has been liked over 5 lakh times.

One user said, “Showed first picture to my wife. “What would you guess this is?” “...earrings?” “You're half right.” I swiped to the second image. “...Oh, this makes me angry.”

Another exasperated user said, “Have I been wearing them wrong this whole time?”

Some users commented on the exorbitant price of the earring, saying the price is too high and alleged that big brands alienate regular shoppers.

