2-min read

'Have More Money Than You Have Hair on Head': Shoaib Akhtar Takes a Dig at Sehwag's Old Video

In a video posted on his official Youtube channel, Akhtar said that he has more money than Sehwag's hair on his head. Here's why.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
'Have More Money Than You Have Hair on Head': Shoaib Akhtar Takes a Dig at Sehwag's Old Video
Image credits: Shoaib Akhtar / YouTube | File image of Sehwag / CricketNext.

Shoaib Akhtar has dismissed Virender Sehwag's claim that the former Pakistani speedster lavishes praise on the Indian team because "it makes business".

In a video posted on his official Youtube channel, Akhtar said that he has more money than Sehwag's hair on his head.

"I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar."

Akhtar's comments come after an old video of 2016 resurfaced on social media in which Sehwag said the former Pakistani fast bowler praises arch-rivals India as it "makes a quick buck".

During the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Akhtar had analysed each and every match and had praised Virat Kohli's men after they emerged victorious coming back from behind and winning the three-match series 2-1.

"Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticised them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia," Akhtar said.

"Just tell me one Pakistan Youtuber who does not praise India when their team does well. Ramiz Raja, Shahid Afridi and others all praise the Indian side when they do well. Tell me one thing, isn't it right that the Men in Blue are in fact the number one side in the world, isn't it right that Kohli is the number one batsman in the world.

"I do not understand what problem people have when I am giving my opinion on matters related to cricket. I have played for Pakistan for 15 years. I am not famous for just doing the Youtube thing. I was the fastest bowler in the world," he added.

Fans who watched Akhtar's video resonated with his opinions and critics on Indian cricket team. In fact, many desis from India backed the Pakistani bowler for speaking out.

"Sir u r “Brand”....U don’t need to give clarification to anyone...we love you so much Sir(sic)," wrote one fan.

"Shoaib sir I have always loved you😭.I love your passion for your country although I'm from India but I don't knowwhy I really get motivated by your passion and your words...

Love from India❤️❤️.

Ignore cheap people and cheap comments ..

U are the best bowler of all time according to me(sic)," chimed in another.

"You are a true cricketer sir, lots of love and blessings from 🇮🇳."

"Lots of love from India your youngest fan."

"Respect uhh sir Rawalpindi express love from india punjab ❤ God bless uhh sir"

Akhtar, popularly known as the Rawalpindi Express, is the fastest bowler ever in the history of cricket.

(With IANS inputs)

