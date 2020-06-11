'Have Space, Will Play': Omar Abdullah Shares Video of People Playing Cricket at Quarantine Centre in Kashmir

Spreading happiness amid gloomy times is quite a challenging task. Migrants sequestered at quarantine centres have resorted to several stress-buster activities to lift the spirit of fellow people. After footage of people dancing at the quarantine centres went viral. Now a video of residents of a quarantine centre playing cricket to lighten the mood and entertain themselves has surfaced on social media.

The clip was tweeted by former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah. In the video, a group of men can be seen playing the gentleman’s game, while some are seen lying on the beds.

Captioning the clip, Abdullah wrote, “Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass”.



Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/2rYZFUrGVl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered more than one lakh views on the social media platform.



The clip has received mixed responses, with some users expressing concerns over the safety of other people, while some appreciating their efforts.

One user said, “We Indian always find something to entertain ourselves in tough time".

Another person said, “And you think that's a good idea? People touching the same bat and ball, playing when they're actually supposed to rest, and risking old people getting hit by the ball.Pains to see people in leadership positions such as yours tweeting mindlessly and encouraging things like this!”

