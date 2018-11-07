GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'Have Watched Mubarakan 3 Times': Drake's Unusual Birthday Wish to Athiya Has Internet Confused

'What's cooking?'

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2018, 9:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Have Watched Mubarakan 3 Times': Drake's Unusual Birthday Wish to Athiya Has Internet Confused
Image credits: Athiya Shetty / Instagram | AFP
Loading...
Drake is all smitten by Bollywood actor and Suneil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and he has no plans on keeping it subtle.

Athiya, who made her debut in Hindi film industry opposite Sooraj Pancholi with Hero, celebrated her 26th birthday on Monday. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress posted a photo of her special day celebrations.

“This one was extra special and happy indeed. Thank you for all the love, wishes, and blessings. I truly feel so tremendously grateful and special. To my main people, I love you. You know who you are. PS: 26, be kind,” she captioned the photo of her cutting the cake with a party cap on.



Soon after her post, wishes started pouring from her fans and well-wishers. But one unusual comment that took everyone by surprise came from none other than the Canadian rapper Drake. Revealing he has watched Athiya's Mubakaran three times in her honour, the rapper wrote,

“Happy birthday to my Shetty a true Goddess. Guess who is watching Mubakaran 3 times on the tour bus in your honour."



Naturally, Instragammars were intrgued.

"Oh god mubarakan is not even worth one time and he’s watching it thrice but his love for athiya is cute," wrote one user. "I'm damn happy for you guys, stay blessed @champagnepapi @athiyashetty," wrote another.

"Drake's album is SCORPION, so is the astrological sign of Athiya. Coincidence much???"

"Is his account hacked?" "What is going on here????"

Of course, this isn't the first time the Canadian rapper has shown up in Athiya's comments section. Getting nostalgic on her father's birthday, Athiya had shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt message for the Dhadkan star.

She wrote, " Happy birthday Papa. Thank you for always being so patient with me, keeping the faith when I forget to and never letting go of my hand. I hope to make you proud every single day. I love you. With a heart like yours, you deserve all the happiness in the world."



To which Drake responded by saying this: Legend.

On the music front, Drake gave himself the best gift a musician can hope for. In a sad day for all Beatles fans, Drake has broken a 54-years-old music record by the cult 60s rock and roll band.

MIA, Bad Bunny's new song featuring Drake recently made it to the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100, making it Drake's 12th song to make it to the same. That's the most number of features on the list a single artist has got within a year.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...