Have You Ever Heard a Fox Giggling? Here's a Video Just for You

In 2013, a viral song shocked millions of people across the world by revealing that they had no idea what sound a fox makes.The Fox,by Norwegian duo Ylvis, notified listeners that dogs woof, birds tweet, and cats meow, but “What does the fox say?" it wondered. Now, a video with over 18 million views on social media has given an explanation to those who are still perplexed.

If you've never heard a fox laugh, you’re welcome! pic.twitter.com/ZKkotbRLbL— 🐾 (@cutemp4) July 25, 2021

There’s something endearing about a baby’s laughter. That’s why we chuckle when we hear a child laugh. This video might have the same impact on you.Three foxes can be seen giggling in this video. It might sound weird as we commonly heard about foxes being deadly creatures. But, if people see foxes laughing in this viral video, they will question if foxes are actually giggling. People on the internet can’t help but chuckle, but you’ll have to hear it for yourself to believe it. Finnegan, Dixie, and Vixie are the names of the three cute foxes in the video. These darling babies appear to be having the fun of their lives during their ticking session.

The video begins with someone tickling the foxes. The animals, for their part, roll around on the ground and laugh hysterically. A third fox enters the picture at the end to get its fair share of love-filled tickles.

The beautiful video was shared on Twitter by a user named mollyfprince. However, the video was originally posted by Save a Fox– a non-profit organisation (NGO) that seeks to liberate foxes from fur forms via its Twitter handle. Fortunately, the video has just reappeared on Twitter, thanks to Molly.

“If you’ve never heard a fox laugh, you’re welcome!” The video, which was posted with this commentary, is a genuine joy to see. The foxes’ raucous laughing charmed Twitter users as well. The video has over 8.5 million views on Twitter and a staggering 10 million views on YouTube. It has also received hundreds of amusing comments, many of which are from individuals delighted to have finally found the solution to “What does the fox say?"

Red foxeshave a wide range of vocalisations. These sounds are used to communicate with family groupings, find mates, and warn adversaries.

