Have You Ever Seen a Snake That Does Not Slither?

Snakes are known to slither to move from one place to another but a new video on the internet suggests that there might be exceptions.







The clip, which was shared on Reddit, shows a snake that doesn’t slither for a movement like most others of its species.

The brownish-striped snake is lying on a road. When the reptile moves, it just slides forward which is unlike most snakes we have seen in our lives.







According to a report in the Hindustan Times, this type of movement is referred to as rectilinear motion. In such a motion, the manner in which the serpent moves is similar to that of a caterpillar.







The clip has been captioned as “A non-slithering snake” on Reddit.







The post that has surprised many elicited all kinds of reactions. Some were curious to know exactly what the creature was, while a good bunch of people gave it a humorous tangent.







A user wrote, “Everybody's doing a brand-new dance, now Come on baby, do the rectilinear Loco-motion! I know you'll get to like it if you give it a chance now Come on baby, do the rectilinear Loco-motion!”







A person who was curious about the snake’s movement said, “I would've thought it would hurt to walk on your ribs.” Replying to this comment, a person said the ribs don't actually move and it's all the skin.







The video seemingly did not go down well with a user who commented saying, “this makes me uncomfortable.”

