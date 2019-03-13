LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Have You Seen Mahatma Gandhi's Handwritten Letter During Historic Dandi March?

Congress recently paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by sharing a rare handwritten letter by him during the Dandi march that lasted 24 days.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Have You Seen Mahatma Gandhi's Handwritten Letter During Historic Dandi March?
Congress recently paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by sharing a rare handwritten letter by him during the Dandi march that lasted 24 days.
Loading...
Mahatma Gandhi led the historic Salt March also known as Dandi March or Salt Satyagraha, inspiring millions of Indians to commit acts of civil disobedience and changing the way the world perceived the movement for Indian independence.

Gandhi embarked on a 240-mile (386 km) march from Sabarmati Ashram, near Ahmedabad, to the coastal village of Dandi. The march began on March 12, 1930, and Gandhi broke the salt laws by making salt (by refusing to pay the tax levied by Britsh government) on April 6, 1930.

The import of the 24-day march echoed around the world. Celebrating the iconic Dandi month, the official Instagram account of the Congress party recently paid tribute to Gandhi by sharing a rare letter written by him.

“I want world sympathy in this battle of Right against Might," wrote Gandhi.



Congress also marked the 89th anniversary by sharing two more photographs from the march.





Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh assembled on March 12 at the Sabarmati Ashram to remember Gandhi and his ideals of non-violence and tolerance.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram