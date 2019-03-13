English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have You Seen Mahatma Gandhi's Handwritten Letter During Historic Dandi March?
Congress recently paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by sharing a rare handwritten letter by him during the Dandi march that lasted 24 days.
Congress recently paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by sharing a rare handwritten letter by him during the Dandi march that lasted 24 days.
Mahatma Gandhi led the historic Salt March also known as Dandi March or Salt Satyagraha, inspiring millions of Indians to commit acts of civil disobedience and changing the way the world perceived the movement for Indian independence.
Gandhi embarked on a 240-mile (386 km) march from Sabarmati Ashram, near Ahmedabad, to the coastal village of Dandi. The march began on March 12, 1930, and Gandhi broke the salt laws by making salt (by refusing to pay the tax levied by Britsh government) on April 6, 1930.
The import of the 24-day march echoed around the world. Celebrating the iconic Dandi month, the official Instagram account of the Congress party recently paid tribute to Gandhi by sharing a rare letter written by him.
“I want world sympathy in this battle of Right against Might," wrote Gandhi.
Congress also marked the 89th anniversary by sharing two more photographs from the march.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh assembled on March 12 at the Sabarmati Ashram to remember Gandhi and his ideals of non-violence and tolerance.
