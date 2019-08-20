Have You Tried Solving this ‘Maths Meme’ that Has Left People Scratching Their Heads?

Maths has never been an easy subject, even for the genius among the lot. The numerical and numbers can give a headache to anyone, thanks to the difficulty that the subject brings alone. Once again, the subject has become a topic of discussion as a new viral Maths equation has made people doubt their knowledge of the subject.

Not sure about where was the equation originally shared, a Twitter user posted, “A maths meme that is actually funny rather than stupid: Solve carefully! 230 - 220 x 0.5 =? You probably won’t believe it but the answer is 5! #maths”

A maths meme that is actually funny rather than stupid:Solve carefully! 230 - 220 x 0.5 =You probably won’t believe it but the answer is 5!#maths — KJ Cheetham ❄️ #FBPE 🔶 (@kj_cheetham) July 13, 2019

Now well, if you try the equation, the answer is indeed 5, as 230-220 is 10, and multiplying 10 with 0.5 gives you the answer as 5. However, the subject mathematics is not as easy as it appears to be.

Applying the general BoDMAS rule, the answer is not 5, yet the same. The BoDMAS applies to the multiplication first, making it 220*5, which is 110, and 110 subtracted from 230 gives you a figure of 120.

Now, if you are wondering how is 120 the correct answer as 5!, the answer lies in the exclamation mark, as the exclamation mark used after five is actually a symbol for factorial.

In mathematics, a factorial is denoted by 'n!' and it is the product of all positive integers less than or equal to 'n'.

In this case, 5! Would mean 5 x 4 x 3 x 2 x 1, which gives you the answer is 120.

You are not the only one who got confused. Check out what other users tweeted:

No, it’s 120, unless it’s written (230-220) x 0.5. Multiplication has a higher priority than addition or subtraction, unless overridden by brackets — David Hazel #FBPE #PeoplesVote 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@dhazel418) July 13, 2019

All I have to say to you is BODMAS!You need brackets for the answer to be 5 — Richard Beasley #FBPE #RevokeA50 (@richbsys) July 13, 2019

Multiplication comes before subtracting (bodmas), so it’s not 5. — KJ Cheetham ❄️ #FBPE 🔶 (@kj_cheetham) July 13, 2019

This joke would probably be even funnier (and harder to solve) if done in person, by shouting "5!". — Enrico Onali (@OnaliEnrico) July 13, 2019

There are rules for maths and how to write and interpret. The answer It is not 5 and never will be unless parenthesis are inserted (Brackets) all spreadsheets will follow these rules and that way your pay cheque will be vaguely accurate! pic.twitter.com/IYSXoxYUf9 — SWIVEL.EU #FBPE (@TimRose27916967) July 13, 2019

I infer that the ! Means cubed? I thought that was what superscript-3 was for, as 5^3 is indeed 120. — Rachel Greenham (@StrangerNoise) July 13, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.