Have You Tried Solving this ‘Maths Meme’ that Has Left People Scratching Their Heads?

You are not the only one who got confused.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
Have You Tried Solving this ‘Maths Meme’ that Has Left People Scratching Their Heads?
Image: Twitter/ Anthony Missan
Maths has never been an easy subject, even for the genius among the lot. The numerical and numbers can give a headache to anyone, thanks to the difficulty that the subject brings alone. Once again, the subject has become a topic of discussion as a new viral Maths equation has made people doubt their knowledge of the subject.

Not sure about where was the equation originally shared, a Twitter user posted, “A maths meme that is actually funny rather than stupid: Solve carefully! 230 - 220 x 0.5 =? You probably won’t believe it but the answer is 5! #maths”

Now well, if you try the equation, the answer is indeed 5, as 230-220 is 10, and multiplying 10 with 0.5 gives you the answer as 5. However, the subject mathematics is not as easy as it appears to be.

Applying the general BoDMAS rule, the answer is not 5, yet the same. The BoDMAS applies to the multiplication first, making it 220*5, which is 110, and 110 subtracted from 230 gives you a figure of 120.

Now, if you are wondering how is 120 the correct answer as 5!, the answer lies in the exclamation mark, as the exclamation mark used after five is actually a symbol for factorial.

In mathematics, a factorial is denoted by 'n!' and it is the product of all positive integers less than or equal to 'n'.

In this case, 5! Would mean 5 x 4 x 3 x 2 x 1, which gives you the answer is 120.

You are not the only one who got confused. Check out what other users tweeted:

