Haystacks, Helicopters and Hema Malini: Will Mathura Choose 'Dream Girl' in Lok Sabha 2019?
While her campaign may be the subject of speculation, as Mathura goes to polls today, the question remains on whether the grandeur will have managed to sway voters into voting for her a second time.
Dream-girl. That's how a whole generation of Indians probably remember Hema Malini, but today the actor-turned-politician is much more.
Last month, Hema Malini announced that she was going to contest in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 polls, with the Bharatiya Janta Party fielding her from Mathura. While Malini was a star on the big screens, she soon became a star on social media, following the beginning of her campaign.
To another whole generation who know her as 'The Kent RO Purifier lady,' she got a new title- the 'hay and sickle lady.'
The MP from Mathura kicked off her campaign on the 31st of March style amid the golden harvests of Mathura farms. The actor-turned-politician is seeking a second term in Mathura on a BJP ticket.
The sitting MP from Mathura took to Twitter to share the photographs holding hay bale and sickle, announcing the start of her campaign.
Twitter was very, very amused by this. She received a lot of comments including 'DramaGirl.' Shortly after this, came the helicopter picture - that wasn't. Photos started circulating on social media and soon went viral that showed Hema Malini emerging out of a helicopter and then proceeding to cut hay in a field. While anyone would believe it was a result of the aftermath of her already-then viral photos of cutting hay, it wasn't.
The photos were actually from 2014 and 2015. It was fake news.
While that may have been fake, her posing awkwardly under a pile of sticks, trying to 'lift' it along with the original person carrying it also garnered attention on Twitter for... well, for just.. being the way it was.
But it didn't end there. The sitting MP then drove a tractor in Madhya Pradesh as part of her campaign.
All Twitter asked then was, 'Why?'
In an interview, the movie star said, 'I have worked a lot for my constituency but I don't remember about the work.' Brain-fade moment?
The whole campaign has drawn a lot of different kind of speculations, but one constant remained: grandeur. Hema Malini, like many others who switched to politics later, is a movie star. Her world revolved around glamorous and doing larger-than-life on-screen. All of her campaign reflected that.
But it wasn't just speculation that was directed at Hema Malini. There was also sexism. In pre-poll election frenzy in 2014, Amar Singh had lashed out at Hema Malini, BJP candidate from Mathura, saying that she was only good to look at and that nobody should vote for her. Malini, in turn, could only say that she was surprised he was saying something like this despite being a good friend.
Malini is fielded against Congress’ Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP’s Kunwar Narendra Singh. In 2014, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of over three lakh votes.
