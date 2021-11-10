HC Verma Won a Padma Shri and Internet Gave Us a Crash Course in Memes

The name HC Verma is as ubiquitous as RD Sharma in an Indian student’s life. The former’s Physics and the latter’s Mathematics textbooks have equally sent chills down the spine of Indian students as well as helped many come out with flying colours in exams. Dr Harish Chandra Verma’s book ‘Concepts of Physics’ is a household name amongst science students, which is why when the eminent professor was awarded the Padma Shri, social media buzzed with desis reminiscing about school days and current students hailing this holy grail. The experimental physicist was honoured for his contribution to the field of science and engineering. The Physics mastermind had taught at the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur for 38 long years before retiring in 2017. Indians, who had at one point in their lives depended on this two-volume book, went through a rush of memories, both good and bad, and shared the same with hilarious memes on Twitter. Many remembered his unique way of crafting problems in Physics.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Dr Harish Chandra Verma for Science and Engineering. He is a physics educator and researcher, who is famous for his two-volume book "Concepts of Physics" which has revolutionised Physics education at school level. pic.twitter.com/nOGjzGKIn4— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

HC verma , holding his award at 45° pic.twitter.com/zxWEAGMqTV— Sumit (@UN_PrEdiTAble) November 9, 2021

‘Concepts of Physics’ author , emeritus professor of IIT Kanpur & physicist Shri #HCVerma was bestowed with the Padma Shri for science & engineering.This news makes one so nostalgicHis Physics book has indeed been a blessing for PMT/JEE aspirants for so many years now. pic.twitter.com/PN7WtxS9aD — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) November 9, 2021

Some paid tribute to his signature ‘monkey pulley’ questions, too.

If engineers are asked to vote for reasons for loving Physics, Professor HC Verma would lead by a margin larger than speed at which monkey of mass m will ascend from the massless pulley with two ropes with a charge Q kept in magnetic field M. pic.twitter.com/r6zc06cGvm— Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) November 8, 2021

Congratulations Sir! ❤️It is so wholesome to see you receiving this great honour. Those "HC Verma" are still with me.I am the Happy Monkey right now hanging on the massless pulley in happiness! #HCVerma #PadmaAwards #PadmaShri https://t.co/f9rSvIvsH5— Gautam Kumawat (@Gautamventure) November 10, 2021

That monkey with Mass 'm' and potential '5mg' hanging with 45° is probably the most happiest animal today.Congratulations #HCVerma pic.twitter.com/VM4nS2b9YK— Vibhu Vatsal (@VibhuVatsal) November 10, 2021

Best part about HC Verma’s book was the fact that if you are smart, the 2-3 page theory for every topic was so concise that it was good enough to solve the problems. No unnecessary calculus, just application of concepts. Poet of Physics. So well deserved. pic.twitter.com/6VMeuUYN3v— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 8, 2021

The INFAMOUS HC VERMA….. oh god…is there any student in India who hasn't studied his physics book!?? It used to give me nightmares…— Anwesha Banerjee‍ (@ONESA092) November 8, 2021

Well deserved. One should be presented to RD Sharma too.— Tapas (@tapasgiri93) November 8, 2021

"All science is either Physics or stamp collecting" - Ernest Rutherford.HC Verma's "Concepts of Physics" is a timeless classic which brings out the sheer beauty of Physics in all its hues and colours. Well deserved recognition for this iconic ex-Patna Sciene College lecturer. pic.twitter.com/QRAzt9jWlq — Saagar Srivastava (@ssrivastava2011) November 8, 2021

The Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian honor in the country. Right from an orange seller who built a school in his village with his savings to a tribal environmentalist who attended the ceremony barefoot and a transgender folk dancer who showed a viral gesture while accepting the honour, this year’s awards threw light on the unsung heroes of our nation.

