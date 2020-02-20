H*ckin' Good Boy: A Town in Colorado Just Elected Parker the Snow Dog as its Honorary Mayor

A town in the US state of Colorado has elected a snow dog as its honorary mayor who was sworn-in on February 18.

Parker the Snow Dog opted for a serious look for the swearing-in ceremony. The new mayor wore a tie and a pair of glasses.

Clear Creek County posted the news on Facebook, saying that the public of Georgetown, law enforcers and “fans of Parker” were all there.

It also said that Police Judge Lynette Kelsey had administered the “Mayor oath” to Parker.

The dog was unanimously chosen as the honorary mayor by the “town board of Selectmen” on February 11. As the mayor of Georgetown, Parker aims to bring “hugs, love, and cookies to the people” of the small town.

Heading a town is however one of the many facets of Parker. The snowdog is also the official mascot of Loveland Ski Area. Other than having a big following on social media, Parker is a therapy dog at Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals camp.

His website says he is also seen hanging out with famous sporting teams from the region such as Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, and news personalities across the country.

Parker has personal accounts on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook where he can be contacted for media enquiries, appearance requests and other activities.